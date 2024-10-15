Oriental Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 30.66% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Oriental Hotels Q2 Results Live : Oriental Hotels declared their Q2 results on October 14, 2024, reporting a significant topline increase of 13.48% year-over-year and a profit surge of 30.66%. The results reflect a robust performance in the hospitality sector, driven by a rebound in travel and tourism.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue experienced a remarkable growth of 26.02%, while profit skyrocketed by an astounding 522.96%. These figures underscore the company's effective strategies and operational efficiencies during this quarter.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight uptick of 1.44% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 8.87% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that the company is managing amidst its growth.

The operating income also displayed impressive figures, up by 237.73% quarter-over-quarter and 18.59% year-over-year, highlighting the company's strong operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.32 for Q2, marking a 33.33% increase year-over-year, which reflects the enhanced profitability and shareholder value.

Over the past week, Oriental Hotels has delivered a return of 5.18%, while the last six months have seen an impressive 31.99% return. Year-to-date, the stock has soared by 46.2%, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Oriental Hotels has a market capitalization of 3189.42 Crores, with a 52-week high of 192.2 and a low of 91.3, showcasing its stability and growth potential in the market.

Oriental Hotels Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue103.381.97+26.02%91.03+13.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.9423.6+1.44%21.99+8.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.136.78+19.91%6.01+35.27%
Total Operating Expense86.6577.04+12.47%76.99+12.55%
Operating Income16.654.93+237.73%14.04+18.59%
Net Income Before Taxes12.622.2+473.64%11.43+10.41%
Net Income5.71-1.35+522.96%4.37+30.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.32-0.08+500%0.24+33.33%
Oriental Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 30.66% YoY

