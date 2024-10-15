Oriental Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 30.66% YoY

Oriental Hotels Q2 Results Live : Oriental Hotels declared their Q2 results on October 14, 2024, reporting a significant topline increase of 13.48% year-over-year and a profit surge of 30.66%. The results reflect a robust performance in the hospitality sector, driven by a rebound in travel and tourism.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue experienced a remarkable growth of 26.02%, while profit skyrocketed by an astounding 522.96%. These figures underscore the company's effective strategies and operational efficiencies during this quarter.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight uptick of 1.44% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 8.87% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that the company is managing amidst its growth.

The operating income also displayed impressive figures, up by 237.73% quarter-over-quarter and 18.59% year-over-year, highlighting the company's strong operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.32 for Q2, marking a 33.33% increase year-over-year, which reflects the enhanced profitability and shareholder value.

Over the past week, Oriental Hotels has delivered a return of 5.18%, while the last six months have seen an impressive 31.99% return. Year-to-date, the stock has soared by 46.2%, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Oriental Hotels has a market capitalization of ₹3189.42 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹192.2 and a low of ₹91.3, showcasing its stability and growth potential in the market.

Oriental Hotels Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 103.3 81.97 +26.02% 91.03 +13.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.94 23.6 +1.44% 21.99 +8.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.13 6.78 +19.91% 6.01 +35.27% Total Operating Expense 86.65 77.04 +12.47% 76.99 +12.55% Operating Income 16.65 4.93 +237.73% 14.04 +18.59% Net Income Before Taxes 12.62 2.2 +473.64% 11.43 +10.41% Net Income 5.71 -1.35 +522.96% 4.37 +30.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.32 -0.08 +500% 0.24 +33.33%