Oriental Hotels Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 30.66% YoY

Oriental Hotels Q2 Results Live : Oriental Hotels declared their Q2 results on October 14, 2024, reporting a significant topline increase of 13.48% year-over-year and a profit surge of 30.66%. The results reflect a robust performance in the hospitality sector, driven by a rebound in travel and tourism.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue experienced a remarkable growth of 26.02%, while profit skyrocketed by an astounding 522.96%. These figures underscore the company's effective strategies and operational efficiencies during this quarter.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight uptick of 1.44% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 8.87% year-over-year, indicating a rise in operational costs that the company is managing amidst its growth.
The operating income also displayed impressive figures, up by 237.73% quarter-over-quarter and 18.59% year-over-year, highlighting the company's strong operational performance.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.32 for Q2, marking a 33.33% increase year-over-year, which reflects the enhanced profitability and shareholder value.
Over the past week, Oriental Hotels has delivered a return of 5.18%, while the last six months have seen an impressive 31.99% return. Year-to-date, the stock has soared by 46.2%, indicating strong investor confidence.
Currently, Oriental Hotels has a market capitalization of ₹3189.42 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹192.2 and a low of ₹91.3, showcasing its stability and growth potential in the market.
Oriental Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|103.3
|81.97
|+26.02%
|91.03
|+13.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.94
|23.6
|+1.44%
|21.99
|+8.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.13
|6.78
|+19.91%
|6.01
|+35.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|86.65
|77.04
|+12.47%
|76.99
|+12.55%
|Operating Income
|16.65
|4.93
|+237.73%
|14.04
|+18.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.62
|2.2
|+473.64%
|11.43
|+10.41%
|Net Income
|5.71
|-1.35
|+522.96%
|4.37
|+30.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.32
|-0.08
|+500%
|0.24
|+33.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.71Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹103.3Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar