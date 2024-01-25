Hello User
Oriental Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.51% YoY

Oriental Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.51% YoY

Livemint

Oriental Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 3.44% YoY & Profit Increased by 19.51% YoY

Oriental Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live

Oriental Hotels, a leading hospitality company, announced its Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The company reported a 3.44% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the profit increased by an impressive 19.51% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Oriental Hotels saw a significant growth in revenue, with a 12.12% increase. The profit also experienced a substantial surge, rising by 324.71%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.41% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 3.51% year-on-year.

Oriental Hotels' operating income witnessed a remarkable 60.26% increase compared to the previous quarter. However, it experienced a 14.93% decrease when compared to the same period last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 1.04, showing a 19.54% YoY increase.

In terms of stock performance, Oriental Hotels delivered a negative return of -3.66% in the last week. However, over the past 6 months, the company has achieved a significant return of 37.44%. Year-to-date, the return stands at -1.88%.

Currently, Oriental Hotels has a market capitalization of 2140.51 Cr. Its 52-week high and low are 135.2 and 66.35 respectively.

Oriental Hotels Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.0691.03+12.12%105.7-3.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.2421.99-3.41%20.52+3.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.036.01+0.33%5.83+3.43%
Total Operating Expense79.5676.99+3.34%79.25+0.39%
Operating Income22.514.04+60.26%26.45-14.93%
Net Income Before Taxes22.311.43+95.1%22.76-2.02%
Net Income18.564.37+324.71%15.53+19.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.040.24+333.33%0.87+19.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹18.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹102.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

