Oriental Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.51% YoY

Oriental Hotels, a leading hospitality company, announced its Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The company reported a 3.44% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the profit increased by an impressive 19.51% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Oriental Hotels saw a significant growth in revenue, with a 12.12% increase. The profit also experienced a substantial surge, rising by 324.71%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.41% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 3.51% year-on-year.
Oriental Hotels' operating income witnessed a remarkable 60.26% increase compared to the previous quarter. However, it experienced a 14.93% decrease when compared to the same period last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹1.04, showing a 19.54% YoY increase.
In terms of stock performance, Oriental Hotels delivered a negative return of -3.66% in the last week. However, over the past 6 months, the company has achieved a significant return of 37.44%. Year-to-date, the return stands at -1.88%.
Currently, Oriental Hotels has a market capitalization of ₹2140.51 Cr. Its 52-week high and low are ₹135.2 and ₹66.35 respectively.
Oriental Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.06
|91.03
|+12.12%
|105.7
|-3.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.24
|21.99
|-3.41%
|20.52
|+3.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.03
|6.01
|+0.33%
|5.83
|+3.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|79.56
|76.99
|+3.34%
|79.25
|+0.39%
|Operating Income
|22.5
|14.04
|+60.26%
|26.45
|-14.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.3
|11.43
|+95.1%
|22.76
|-2.02%
|Net Income
|18.56
|4.37
|+324.71%
|15.53
|+19.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.04
|0.24
|+333.33%
|0.87
|+19.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹18.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹102.06Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!