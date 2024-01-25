Oriental Hotels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.51% YoY

Oriental Hotels, a leading hospitality company, announced its Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The company reported a 3.44% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the profit increased by an impressive 19.51% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Oriental Hotels saw a significant growth in revenue, with a 12.12% increase. The profit also experienced a substantial surge, rising by 324.71%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.41% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 3.51% year-on-year.

Oriental Hotels' operating income witnessed a remarkable 60.26% increase compared to the previous quarter. However, it experienced a 14.93% decrease when compared to the same period last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹1.04, showing a 19.54% YoY increase.

In terms of stock performance, Oriental Hotels delivered a negative return of -3.66% in the last week. However, over the past 6 months, the company has achieved a significant return of 37.44%. Year-to-date, the return stands at -1.88%.

Currently, Oriental Hotels has a market capitalization of ₹2140.51 Cr. Its 52-week high and low are ₹135.2 and ₹66.35 respectively.

Oriental Hotels Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.06 91.03 +12.12% 105.7 -3.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.24 21.99 -3.41% 20.52 +3.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.03 6.01 +0.33% 5.83 +3.43% Total Operating Expense 79.56 76.99 +3.34% 79.25 +0.39% Operating Income 22.5 14.04 +60.26% 26.45 -14.93% Net Income Before Taxes 22.3 11.43 +95.1% 22.76 -2.02% Net Income 18.56 4.37 +324.71% 15.53 +19.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.04 0.24 +333.33% 0.87 +19.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹18.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹102.06Cr

