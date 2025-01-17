Oriental Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 16.81% YOY, profit at ₹15.44 crore and revenue at ₹121.9 crore

Oriental Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 19.44% YoY & profit decreased by 16.81% YoY, profit at 15.44 crore and revenue at 121.9 crore

Livemint
Published17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Oriental Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Oriental Hotels Q3 Results 2025:Oriental Hotels declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 19.44% compared to the previous year, while profit saw a decline of 16.81%. The company recorded a profit of 15.44 crore and revenue of 121.9 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Oriental Hotels experienced a revenue growth of 18.01% and a significant profit increase of 170.4%. However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.88% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.09% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Oriental Hotels Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated robust growth, up by 54.71% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 14.49% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 0.86, reflecting a decrease of 17.31% year-on-year.

Oriental Hotels has delivered a return of 0.81% over the last week, 32.48% over the past six months, and a 1.07% year-to-date return.

Currently, Oriental Hotels boasts a market capitalization of 3126.91 crore, with a 52-week high and low of 202 and 110.65 respectively.

Advertisement

Oriental Hotels Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue121.9103.3+18.01%102.06+19.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.8723.94+3.88%21.24+17.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.828.13+8.49%6.03+46.27%
Total Operating Expense96.1486.65+10.95%79.56+20.84%
Operating Income25.7616.65+54.71%22.5+14.49%
Net Income Before Taxes21.8712.62+73.3%22.3-1.93%
Net Income15.445.71+170.4%18.56-16.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.860.32+168.75%1.04-17.31%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsOriental Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 16.81% YOY, profit at ₹15.44 crore and revenue at ₹121.9 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹15.44Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹121.9Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts