Oriental Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 16.81% YOY, profit at ₹15.44 crore and revenue at ₹121.9 crore

Oriental Hotels Q3 Results 2025:Oriental Hotels declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 19.44% compared to the previous year, while profit saw a decline of 16.81%. The company recorded a profit of ₹15.44 crore and revenue of ₹121.9 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Oriental Hotels experienced a revenue growth of 18.01% and a significant profit increase of 170.4%. However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.88% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.09% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Oriental Hotels Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated robust growth, up by 54.71% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 14.49% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹0.86, reflecting a decrease of 17.31% year-on-year.

Oriental Hotels has delivered a return of 0.81% over the last week, 32.48% over the past six months, and a 1.07% year-to-date return.

Currently, Oriental Hotels boasts a market capitalization of ₹3126.91 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹202 and ₹110.65 respectively.

Advertisement

Oriental Hotels Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 121.9 103.3 +18.01% 102.06 +19.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.87 23.94 +3.88% 21.24 +17.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.82 8.13 +8.49% 6.03 +46.27% Total Operating Expense 96.14 86.65 +10.95% 79.56 +20.84% Operating Income 25.76 16.65 +54.71% 22.5 +14.49% Net Income Before Taxes 21.87 12.62 +73.3% 22.3 -1.93% Net Income 15.44 5.71 +170.4% 18.56 -16.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.86 0.32 +168.75% 1.04 -17.31%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.