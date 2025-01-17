Oriental Hotels Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 16.81% YOY, profit at ₹15.44 crore and revenue at ₹121.9 crore

Oriental Hotels Q3 Results 2025:Oriental Hotels declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 19.44% compared to the previous year, while profit saw a decline of 16.81%. The company recorded a profit of ₹15.44 crore and revenue of ₹121.9 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Oriental Hotels experienced a revenue growth of 18.01% and a significant profit increase of 170.4%. However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.88% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.09% year-on-year.
The operating income demonstrated robust growth, up by 54.71% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 14.49% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹0.86, reflecting a decrease of 17.31% year-on-year.
Oriental Hotels has delivered a return of 0.81% over the last week, 32.48% over the past six months, and a 1.07% year-to-date return.
Currently, Oriental Hotels boasts a market capitalization of ₹3126.91 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹202 and ₹110.65 respectively.
Oriental Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|121.9
|103.3
|+18.01%
|102.06
|+19.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.87
|23.94
|+3.88%
|21.24
|+17.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.82
|8.13
|+8.49%
|6.03
|+46.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|96.14
|86.65
|+10.95%
|79.56
|+20.84%
|Operating Income
|25.76
|16.65
|+54.71%
|22.5
|+14.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.87
|12.62
|+73.3%
|22.3
|-1.93%
|Net Income
|15.44
|5.71
|+170.4%
|18.56
|-16.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.86
|0.32
|+168.75%
|1.04
|-17.31%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹15.44Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹121.9Cr