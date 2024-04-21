Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oriental Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.81% YOY

Oriental Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.81% YOY

Livemint

Oriental Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.52% YoY & profit decreased by 6.81% YoY

Oriental Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live

Oriental Hotels declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.52% & the profit decreased by 6.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit increased by 4.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.48% q-o-q & decreased by 4.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.58% q-o-q & decreased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.08 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 6.54% Y-o-Y.

Oriental Hotels has delivered 1.51% return in the last 1 week, 32.95% return in last 6 months and 9.82% YTD return.

Currently the Oriental Hotels has a market cap of 2395.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of 142.4 & 79.05 respectively.

Oriental Hotels Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue107.48102.06+5.31%111.4-3.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.9821.24+3.48%22.91-4.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.226.03+3.15%5.79+7.4%
Total Operating Expense86.9179.56+9.24%85.22+1.98%
Operating Income20.5722.5-8.58%26.18-21.44%
Net Income Before Taxes20.9922.3-5.87%25.84-18.76%
Net Income19.3318.56+4.15%20.74-6.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.081.04+3.85%1.16-6.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.33Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹107.48Cr

