Oriental Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.81% YOY

Oriental Hotels declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.52% & the profit decreased by 6.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit increased by 4.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.48% q-o-q & decreased by 4.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.58% q-o-q & decreased by 21.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.08 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 6.54% Y-o-Y.

Oriental Hotels has delivered 1.51% return in the last 1 week, 32.95% return in last 6 months and 9.82% YTD return.

Currently the Oriental Hotels has a market cap of ₹2395.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹142.4 & ₹79.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oriental Hotels Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 107.48 102.06 +5.31% 111.4 -3.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.98 21.24 +3.48% 22.91 -4.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.22 6.03 +3.15% 5.79 +7.4% Total Operating Expense 86.91 79.56 +9.24% 85.22 +1.98% Operating Income 20.57 22.5 -8.58% 26.18 -21.44% Net Income Before Taxes 20.99 22.3 -5.87% 25.84 -18.76% Net Income 19.33 18.56 +4.15% 20.74 -6.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.08 1.04 +3.85% 1.16 -6.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.33Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹107.48Cr

