Oriental Hotels Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 6.81% YOY

Oriental Hotels declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.52% & the profit decreased by 6.81% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.31% and the profit increased by 4.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.48% q-o-q & decreased by 4.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.58% q-o-q & decreased by 21.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.08 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 6.54% Y-o-Y.
Oriental Hotels has delivered 1.51% return in the last 1 week, 32.95% return in last 6 months and 9.82% YTD return.
Currently the Oriental Hotels has a market cap of ₹2395.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹142.4 & ₹79.05 respectively.
Oriental Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|107.48
|102.06
|+5.31%
|111.4
|-3.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.98
|21.24
|+3.48%
|22.91
|-4.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.22
|6.03
|+3.15%
|5.79
|+7.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|86.91
|79.56
|+9.24%
|85.22
|+1.98%
|Operating Income
|20.57
|22.5
|-8.58%
|26.18
|-21.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.99
|22.3
|-5.87%
|25.84
|-18.76%
|Net Income
|19.33
|18.56
|+4.15%
|20.74
|-6.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.08
|1.04
|+3.85%
|1.16
|-6.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.33Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹107.48Cr
