Oriental Rail Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 7.73% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Oriental Rail Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showing a robust performance despite market challenges. The company's topline surged by 32.59% year-over-year (YoY), reflecting strong sales growth. Additionally, the profit for the quarter increased by 7.73% YoY, marking a steady improvement in profitability.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 28.47%, while the profit saw a significant increase of 33.98%. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management and efficiency improvements.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.56% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial increase of 48.6% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 10.17% QoQ and increased by 1.74% YoY, showcasing the company's ability to manage its operations effectively.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.29, which represents a notable increase of 27.72% YoY. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's enhanced profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Oriental Rail Infrastructure has delivered a -3.64% return over the last week. However, the stock has shown impressive gains over a longer horizon, with a 26.01% return in the last six months and a 39.85% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Oriental Rail Infrastructure boasts a market capitalization of 1991.89 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 445 and a low of 60, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth.

Overall, Oriental Rail Infrastructure's Q1 results reflect a strong financial performance, with notable improvements in revenue and profitability metrics, despite the challenges faced in the previous quarter.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue123.06172.04-28.47%92.81+32.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.156+2.56%4.14+48.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.192.03+8.14%1.82+20.58%
Total Operating Expense111.32161.39-31.02%81.28+36.97%
Operating Income11.7410.65+10.17%11.54+1.74%
Net Income Before Taxes7.95.74+37.59%6.77+16.76%
Net Income5.864.37+33.98%5.44+7.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.290.71+81.69%1.01+27.72%
