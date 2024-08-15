Oriental Rail Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 7.73% YoY

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Oriental Rail Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showing a robust performance despite market challenges. The company's topline surged by 32.59% year-over-year (YoY), reflecting strong sales growth. Additionally, the profit for the quarter increased by 7.73% YoY, marking a steady improvement in profitability.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 28.47%, while the profit saw a significant increase of 33.98%. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management and efficiency improvements.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.56% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial increase of 48.6% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 10.17% QoQ and increased by 1.74% YoY, showcasing the company's ability to manage its operations effectively.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.29, which represents a notable increase of 27.72% YoY. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's enhanced profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Oriental Rail Infrastructure has delivered a -3.64% return over the last week. However, the stock has shown impressive gains over a longer horizon, with a 26.01% return in the last six months and a 39.85% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Oriental Rail Infrastructure boasts a market capitalization of ₹1991.89 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹445 and a low of ₹60, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth.
Overall, Oriental Rail Infrastructure's Q1 results reflect a strong financial performance, with notable improvements in revenue and profitability metrics, despite the challenges faced in the previous quarter.
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|123.06
|172.04
|-28.47%
|92.81
|+32.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.15
|6
|+2.56%
|4.14
|+48.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.19
|2.03
|+8.14%
|1.82
|+20.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|111.32
|161.39
|-31.02%
|81.28
|+36.97%
|Operating Income
|11.74
|10.65
|+10.17%
|11.54
|+1.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.9
|5.74
|+37.59%
|6.77
|+16.76%
|Net Income
|5.86
|4.37
|+33.98%
|5.44
|+7.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.29
|0.71
|+81.69%
|1.01
|+27.72%
