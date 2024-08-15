Oriental Rail Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 7.73% YoY

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Oriental Rail Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showing a robust performance despite market challenges. The company's topline surged by 32.59% year-over-year (YoY), reflecting strong sales growth. Additionally, the profit for the quarter increased by 7.73% YoY, marking a steady improvement in profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a decline of 28.47%, while the profit saw a significant increase of 33.98%. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management and efficiency improvements.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.56% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial increase of 48.6% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 10.17% QoQ and increased by 1.74% YoY, showcasing the company's ability to manage its operations effectively.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.29, which represents a notable increase of 27.72% YoY. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting the company's enhanced profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Oriental Rail Infrastructure has delivered a -3.64% return over the last week. However, the stock has shown impressive gains over a longer horizon, with a 26.01% return in the last six months and a 39.85% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Oriental Rail Infrastructure boasts a market capitalization of ₹1991.89 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹445 and a low of ₹60, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth.

Overall, Oriental Rail Infrastructure's Q1 results reflect a strong financial performance, with notable improvements in revenue and profitability metrics, despite the challenges faced in the previous quarter.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 123.06 172.04 -28.47% 92.81 +32.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.15 6 +2.56% 4.14 +48.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.19 2.03 +8.14% 1.82 +20.58% Total Operating Expense 111.32 161.39 -31.02% 81.28 +36.97% Operating Income 11.74 10.65 +10.17% 11.54 +1.74% Net Income Before Taxes 7.9 5.74 +37.59% 6.77 +16.76% Net Income 5.86 4.37 +33.98% 5.44 +7.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.29 0.71 +81.69% 1.01 +27.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.86Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹123.06Cr

