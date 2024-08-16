ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 50.76% YOY

ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live : ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live: ORISSA BENGAL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a 3.8% decrease in revenue year-over-year (YoY) while profits plummeted by 50.76% YoY. Despite these annual declines, the company showed sequential growth with revenue increasing by 5.22% and profit soaring by 152.89% compared to the previous quarter.

The company’s Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses witnessed a significant reduction of 23.6% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses saw a slight increase of 0.8%. This mixed performance indicates the company's efforts in cost management while facing increasing operational challenges over the past year.

Operating income for ORISSA BENGAL was up by an impressive 141.98% QoQ but down by 50.08% YoY, reflecting the broader trend of short-term recovery amidst long-term pressures. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹0.48 for Q1, marking a sharp decline of 55.96% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, ORISSA BENGAL has delivered a return of -0.58% in the last week, -10.73% over the last six months, and -4.03% year-to-date (YTD). These figures suggest a challenging market environment and investor sentiment towards the company's performance and future prospects.

As of the latest data, ORISSA BENGAL has a market capitalization of ₹118.64 Cr. The company's stock has recorded a 52-week high of ₹79.4 and a 52-week low of ₹46.5, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

ORISSA BENGAL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 75.43 71.68 +5.22% 78.41 -3.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.12 1.47 -23.6% 1.11 +0.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.1 0.78 +40.52% 0.58 +89.63% Total Operating Expense 74.18 74.66 -0.65% 75.9 -2.28% Operating Income 1.25 -2.98 +141.98% 2.5 -50.08% Net Income Before Taxes 1.29 -2.07 +162.16% 2.67 -51.74% Net Income 1.02 -1.92 +152.89% 2.07 -50.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.48 -0.91 +152.75% 1.09 -55.96%