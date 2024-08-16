ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 50.76% YOY

ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live : ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live: ORISSA BENGAL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a 3.8% decrease in revenue year-over-year (YoY) while profits plummeted by 50.76% YoY. Despite these annual declines, the company showed sequential growth with revenue increasing by 5.22% and profit soaring by 152.89% compared to the previous quarter.
The company’s Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses witnessed a significant reduction of 23.6% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses saw a slight increase of 0.8%. This mixed performance indicates the company's efforts in cost management while facing increasing operational challenges over the past year.
Operating income for ORISSA BENGAL was up by an impressive 141.98% QoQ but down by 50.08% YoY, reflecting the broader trend of short-term recovery amidst long-term pressures. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹0.48 for Q1, marking a sharp decline of 55.96% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, ORISSA BENGAL has delivered a return of -0.58% in the last week, -10.73% over the last six months, and -4.03% year-to-date (YTD). These figures suggest a challenging market environment and investor sentiment towards the company's performance and future prospects.
As of the latest data, ORISSA BENGAL has a market capitalization of ₹118.64 Cr. The company's stock has recorded a 52-week high of ₹79.4 and a 52-week low of ₹46.5, indicating significant volatility over the past year.
ORISSA BENGAL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|75.43
|71.68
|+5.22%
|78.41
|-3.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.12
|1.47
|-23.6%
|1.11
|+0.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.1
|0.78
|+40.52%
|0.58
|+89.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.18
|74.66
|-0.65%
|75.9
|-2.28%
|Operating Income
|1.25
|-2.98
|+141.98%
|2.5
|-50.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.29
|-2.07
|+162.16%
|2.67
|-51.74%
|Net Income
|1.02
|-1.92
|+152.89%
|2.07
|-50.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.48
|-0.91
|+152.75%
|1.09
|-55.96%
