ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 50.76% YOY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live : ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live: ORISSA BENGAL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a 3.8% decrease in revenue year-over-year (YoY) while profits plummeted by 50.76% YoY. Despite these annual declines, the company showed sequential growth with revenue increasing by 5.22% and profit soaring by 152.89% compared to the previous quarter.

The company’s Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses witnessed a significant reduction of 23.6% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses saw a slight increase of 0.8%. This mixed performance indicates the company's efforts in cost management while facing increasing operational challenges over the past year.

Operating income for ORISSA BENGAL was up by an impressive 141.98% QoQ but down by 50.08% YoY, reflecting the broader trend of short-term recovery amidst long-term pressures. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 0.48 for Q1, marking a sharp decline of 55.96% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, ORISSA BENGAL has delivered a return of -0.58% in the last week, -10.73% over the last six months, and -4.03% year-to-date (YTD). These figures suggest a challenging market environment and investor sentiment towards the company's performance and future prospects.

As of the latest data, ORISSA BENGAL has a market capitalization of 118.64 Cr. The company's stock has recorded a 52-week high of 79.4 and a 52-week low of 46.5, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

ORISSA BENGAL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue75.4371.68+5.22%78.41-3.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.121.47-23.6%1.11+0.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.10.78+40.52%0.58+89.63%
Total Operating Expense74.1874.66-0.65%75.9-2.28%
Operating Income1.25-2.98+141.98%2.5-50.08%
Net Income Before Taxes1.29-2.07+162.16%2.67-51.74%
Net Income1.02-1.92+152.89%2.07-50.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.48-0.91+152.75%1.09-55.96%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
