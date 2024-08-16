Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 50.76% YOY

ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 50.76% YOY

Livemint

ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.8% YoY & profit decreased by 50.76% YoY

ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live

ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live : ORISSA BENGAL Q1 Results Live: ORISSA BENGAL declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a 3.8% decrease in revenue year-over-year (YoY) while profits plummeted by 50.76% YoY. Despite these annual declines, the company showed sequential growth with revenue increasing by 5.22% and profit soaring by 152.89% compared to the previous quarter.

The company’s Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses witnessed a significant reduction of 23.6% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses saw a slight increase of 0.8%. This mixed performance indicates the company's efforts in cost management while facing increasing operational challenges over the past year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for ORISSA BENGAL was up by an impressive 141.98% QoQ but down by 50.08% YoY, reflecting the broader trend of short-term recovery amidst long-term pressures. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 0.48 for Q1, marking a sharp decline of 55.96% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, ORISSA BENGAL has delivered a return of -0.58% in the last week, -10.73% over the last six months, and -4.03% year-to-date (YTD). These figures suggest a challenging market environment and investor sentiment towards the company's performance and future prospects.

As of the latest data, ORISSA BENGAL has a market capitalization of 118.64 Cr. The company's stock has recorded a 52-week high of 79.4 and a 52-week low of 46.5, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

ORISSA BENGAL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue75.4371.68+5.22%78.41-3.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.121.47-23.6%1.11+0.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.10.78+40.52%0.58+89.63%
Total Operating Expense74.1874.66-0.65%75.9-2.28%
Operating Income1.25-2.98+141.98%2.5-50.08%
Net Income Before Taxes1.29-2.07+162.16%2.67-51.74%
Net Income1.02-1.92+152.89%2.07-50.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.48-0.91+152.75%1.09-55.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.02Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹75.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.