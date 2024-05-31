ORISSA BENGAL Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 62.25% YOY

ORISSA BENGAL Q4 Results Live : ORISSA BENGAL declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.51% & the loss decreased by 62.25% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 22.34% and the loss increased by 220.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.13% q-o-q & increased by 21.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 225.92% q-o-q & increased by 56.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.91 for Q4 which increased by 62.13% Y-o-Y.
ORISSA BENGAL has delivered 3.06% return in the last 1 week, -6.94% return in last 6 months and -5.03% YTD return.
Currently the ORISSA BENGAL has a market cap of ₹117.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹79.4 & ₹45 respectively.
ORISSA BENGAL Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|71.68
|92.3
|-22.34%
|81
|-11.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.47
|1.15
|+28.13%
|1.21
|+21.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.78
|0.62
|+25.21%
|0.75
|+3.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.66
|89.93
|-16.98%
|87.85
|-15.02%
|Operating Income
|-2.98
|2.36
|-225.92%
|-6.85
|+56.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.07
|2.16
|-195.97%
|-6.75
|+69.29%
|Net Income
|-1.92
|1.6
|-220.42%
|-5.09
|+62.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.91
|0.76
|-220.13%
|-2.4
|+62.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.92Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹71.68Cr
