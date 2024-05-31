ORISSA BENGAL Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 62.25% YOY

ORISSA BENGAL Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.51% YoY & loss decreased by 62.25% YoY

ORISSA BENGAL Q4 Results Live : ORISSA BENGAL declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.51% & the loss decreased by 62.25% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 22.34% and the loss increased by 220.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.13% q-o-q & increased by 21.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 225.92% q-o-q & increased by 56.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.91 for Q4 which increased by 62.13% Y-o-Y.

ORISSA BENGAL has delivered 3.06% return in the last 1 week, -6.94% return in last 6 months and -5.03% YTD return.

Currently the ORISSA BENGAL has a market cap of ₹117.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹79.4 & ₹45 respectively.

ORISSA BENGAL Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 71.68 92.3 -22.34% 81 -11.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.47 1.15 +28.13% 1.21 +21.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.78 0.62 +25.21% 0.75 +3.41% Total Operating Expense 74.66 89.93 -16.98% 87.85 -15.02% Operating Income -2.98 2.36 -225.92% -6.85 +56.54% Net Income Before Taxes -2.07 2.16 -195.97% -6.75 +69.29% Net Income -1.92 1.6 -220.42% -5.09 +62.25% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.91 0.76 -220.13% -2.4 +62.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.92Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹71.68Cr

