ORISSA BENGAL Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 62.25% YOY

Livemint

ORISSA BENGAL Q4 Results Live

ORISSA BENGAL Q4 Results Live : ORISSA BENGAL declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.51% & the loss decreased by 62.25% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 22.34% and the loss increased by 220.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.13% q-o-q & increased by 21.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 225.92% q-o-q & increased by 56.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.91 for Q4 which increased by 62.13% Y-o-Y.

ORISSA BENGAL has delivered 3.06% return in the last 1 week, -6.94% return in last 6 months and -5.03% YTD return.

Currently the ORISSA BENGAL has a market cap of 117.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 79.4 & 45 respectively.

ORISSA BENGAL Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue71.6892.3-22.34%81-11.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.471.15+28.13%1.21+21.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.780.62+25.21%0.75+3.41%
Total Operating Expense74.6689.93-16.98%87.85-15.02%
Operating Income-2.982.36-225.92%-6.85+56.54%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.072.16-195.97%-6.75+69.29%
Net Income-1.921.6-220.42%-5.09+62.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.910.76-220.13%-2.4+62.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.92Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹71.68Cr

