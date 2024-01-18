Orosil Smiths India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 32.23% YOY

Orosil Smiths India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.72% & the loss decreased by 32.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 180.95% and the loss decreased by 54.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.36% q-o-q & increased by 11.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 57.42% q-o-q & increased by 33.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.02 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 33.33% Y-o-Y.

Orosil Smiths India has delivered 1.8% return in the last 1 week, -13.73% return in the last 6 months, and 13.11% YTD return.

Currently, Orosil Smiths India has a market cap of ₹21.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.27 & ₹3.2 respectively.

Orosil Smiths India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.2 0.07 +180.95% 0.21 -5.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.08 0.08 +0.36% 0.08 +11.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 -0.55% 0.03 +34.44% Total Operating Expense 0.27 0.25 +10.11% 0.32 -15.38% Operating Income -0.08 -0.18 +57.42% -0.11 +33.21% Net Income Before Taxes -0.07 -0.16 +54.66% -0.11 +32.23% Net Income -0.07 -0.16 +54.58% -0.11 +32.23% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.02 -0.04 +50% -0.03 +33.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.07Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.2Cr

