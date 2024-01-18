Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Orosil Smiths India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 32.23% YOY

Orosil Smiths India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 32.23% YOY

Livemint

Orosil Smiths India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.72% YoY & loss decreased by 32.23% YoY

Orosil Smiths India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Orosil Smiths India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.72% & the loss decreased by 32.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 180.95% and the loss decreased by 54.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.36% q-o-q & increased by 11.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 57.42% q-o-q & increased by 33.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.02 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 33.33% Y-o-Y.

Orosil Smiths India has delivered 1.8% return in the last 1 week, -13.73% return in the last 6 months, and 13.11% YTD return.

Currently, Orosil Smiths India has a market cap of 21.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 8.27 & 3.2 respectively.

Orosil Smiths India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.20.07+180.95%0.21-5.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.080.08+0.36%0.08+11.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-0.55%0.03+34.44%
Total Operating Expense0.270.25+10.11%0.32-15.38%
Operating Income-0.08-0.18+57.42%-0.11+33.21%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.07-0.16+54.66%-0.11+32.23%
Net Income-0.07-0.16+54.58%-0.11+32.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.02-0.04+50%-0.03+33.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.07Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.