Orosil Smiths India Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 32.23% YOY

Orosil Smiths India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.72% & the loss decreased by 32.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 180.95% and the loss decreased by 54.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.36% q-o-q & increased by 11.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 57.42% q-o-q & increased by 33.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.02 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 33.33% Y-o-Y.
Orosil Smiths India has delivered 1.8% return in the last 1 week, -13.73% return in the last 6 months, and 13.11% YTD return.
Currently, Orosil Smiths India has a market cap of ₹21.03 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.27 & ₹3.2 respectively.
Orosil Smiths India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.2
|0.07
|+180.95%
|0.21
|-5.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.08
|0.08
|+0.36%
|0.08
|+11.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.55%
|0.03
|+34.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.27
|0.25
|+10.11%
|0.32
|-15.38%
|Operating Income
|-0.08
|-0.18
|+57.42%
|-0.11
|+33.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.07
|-0.16
|+54.66%
|-0.11
|+32.23%
|Net Income
|-0.07
|-0.16
|+54.58%
|-0.11
|+32.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.02
|-0.04
|+50%
|-0.03
|+33.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.07Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.2Cr
