Oscar Global Q3 Results 2025:Oscar Global declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a topline decrease of 0% year-over-year, with a reported loss of ₹0.08cr. In the same period last year, the company had posted a profit of ₹0.04cr.
Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also saw a decline of 0%, highlighting a stagnant performance amidst challenging market conditions.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged, reflecting a 0% decline both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, indicating tight control over operational costs.
Furthermore, the operating income took a significant hit, down by 140% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 200% year-over-year, signaling deteriorating profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-0.23, marking a dramatic decrease of 309.09% compared to the same quarter last year, raising concerns among investors about the company's financial health.
Oscar Global Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.12
|0.05
|+140%
|0.04
|+200%
|Operating Income
|-0.12
|-0.05
|-140%
|-0.04
|-200%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.08
|-0.02
|-300%
|0.04
|-300%
|Net Income
|-0.08
|-0.02
|-300%
|0.04
|-300%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.23
|-0.05
|-360%
|0.11
|-309.09%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
