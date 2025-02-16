Oscar Global Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.08Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Oscar Global Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Oscar Global Q3 Results 2025:Oscar Global declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a topline decrease of 0% year-over-year, with a reported loss of 0.08cr. In the same period last year, the company had posted a profit of 0.04cr.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also saw a decline of 0%, highlighting a stagnant performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Oscar Global Q3 Results

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged, reflecting a 0% decline both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, indicating tight control over operational costs.

Furthermore, the operating income took a significant hit, down by 140% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 200% year-over-year, signaling deteriorating profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at -0.23, marking a dramatic decrease of 309.09% compared to the same quarter last year, raising concerns among investors about the company's financial health.

Oscar Global Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0%0.03-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.120.05+140%0.04+200%
Operating Income-0.12-0.05-140%-0.04-200%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.08-0.02-300%0.04-300%
Net Income-0.08-0.02-300%0.04-300%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.23-0.05-360%0.11-309.09%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.08Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
