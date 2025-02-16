Oscar Global Q3 results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.08Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Oscar Global Q3 Results 2025:Oscar Global declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a topline decrease of 0% year-over-year, with a reported loss of ₹0.08cr. In the same period last year, the company had posted a profit of ₹0.04cr.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue also saw a decline of 0%, highlighting a stagnant performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Oscar Global Q3 Results

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses remained unchanged, reflecting a 0% decline both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, indicating tight control over operational costs.

Furthermore, the operating income took a significant hit, down by 140% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 200% year-over-year, signaling deteriorating profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-0.23, marking a dramatic decrease of 309.09% compared to the same quarter last year, raising concerns among investors about the company's financial health.

Oscar Global Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.12 0.05 +140% 0.04 +200% Operating Income -0.12 -0.05 -140% -0.04 -200% Net Income Before Taxes -0.08 -0.02 -300% 0.04 -300% Net Income -0.08 -0.02 -300% 0.04 -300% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.23 -0.05 -360% 0.11 -309.09%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.