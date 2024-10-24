Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.77% YOY

Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live : Osiajee Texfab declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, revealing a decrease in topline revenue by 6.11% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit decrease of 8.77%. Despite these declines, the company showed remarkable growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue soaring by 180.6% and profit increasing by an impressive 303.13%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have seen a significant rise, climbing 151.18% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and escalating by 197.37% YoY. This sharp increase in expenses raises concerns about the company's cost management strategies moving forward.

On a more positive note, Osiajee Texfab reported a substantial growth in operating income, which was up by 294.35% q-o-q and saw a modest increase of 1.73% YoY. This suggests that while the company is facing challenges with revenue and profit, its core operations are becoming more efficient.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹0.97, reflecting an 8.5% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS adds to the overall mixed results of the quarter and highlights the need for strategic adjustments to enhance profitability in the future.

Osiajee Texfab Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.18 0.42 +180.6% 1.26 -6.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.17 0.07 +151.18% 0.06 +197.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.67 0.29 +129.31% 0.75 -11.41% Operating Income 0.52 0.13 +294.35% 0.51 +1.73% Net Income Before Taxes 0.53 0.13 +303.13% 0.58 -8.77% Net Income 0.53 0.13 +303.13% 0.58 -8.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.97 0.24 +304.17% 1.06 -8.5%