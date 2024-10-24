Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.77% YOY

Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 6.11% YoY & profit decreased by 8.77% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live
Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live

Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live : Osiajee Texfab declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, revealing a decrease in topline revenue by 6.11% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit decrease of 8.77%. Despite these declines, the company showed remarkable growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue soaring by 180.6% and profit increasing by an impressive 303.13%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have seen a significant rise, climbing 151.18% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and escalating by 197.37% YoY. This sharp increase in expenses raises concerns about the company's cost management strategies moving forward.

On a more positive note, Osiajee Texfab reported a substantial growth in operating income, which was up by 294.35% q-o-q and saw a modest increase of 1.73% YoY. This suggests that while the company is facing challenges with revenue and profit, its core operations are becoming more efficient.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 0.97, reflecting an 8.5% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS adds to the overall mixed results of the quarter and highlights the need for strategic adjustments to enhance profitability in the future.

Osiajee Texfab Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.180.42+180.6%1.26-6.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.170.07+151.18%0.06+197.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.670.29+129.31%0.75-11.41%
Operating Income0.520.13+294.35%0.51+1.73%
Net Income Before Taxes0.530.13+303.13%0.58-8.77%
Net Income0.530.13+303.13%0.58-8.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.970.24+304.17%1.06-8.5%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.53Cr
₹1.18Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsOsiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.77% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.85
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.55 (1.32%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    690.60
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -26.85 (-3.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.