Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.77% YOY

Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.77% YOY

Livemint

Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 6.11% YoY & profit decreased by 8.77% YoY

Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live

Osiajee Texfab Q2 Results Live : Osiajee Texfab declared their Q2 results on 22 October 2024, revealing a decrease in topline revenue by 6.11% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit decrease of 8.77%. Despite these declines, the company showed remarkable growth compared to the previous quarter, with revenue soaring by 180.6% and profit increasing by an impressive 303.13%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have seen a significant rise, climbing 151.18% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and escalating by 197.37% YoY. This sharp increase in expenses raises concerns about the company's cost management strategies moving forward.

On a more positive note, Osiajee Texfab reported a substantial growth in operating income, which was up by 294.35% q-o-q and saw a modest increase of 1.73% YoY. This suggests that while the company is facing challenges with revenue and profit, its core operations are becoming more efficient.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 0.97, reflecting an 8.5% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS adds to the overall mixed results of the quarter and highlights the need for strategic adjustments to enhance profitability in the future.

Osiajee Texfab Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.180.42+180.6%1.26-6.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.170.07+151.18%0.06+197.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.670.29+129.31%0.75-11.41%
Operating Income0.520.13+294.35%0.51+1.73%
Net Income Before Taxes0.530.13+303.13%0.58-8.77%
Net Income0.530.13+303.13%0.58-8.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.970.24+304.17%1.06-8.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.53Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.18Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.