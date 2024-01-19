Osiajee Texfab Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.43% YoY

Osiajee Texfab declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 38.85% & the profit decreased by 46.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 65.79% and the profit decreased by 49.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 39.75% q-o-q and decreased by 28.33% YoY.

The operating income was down by 42.75% q-o-q and decreased by 46.11% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.53 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 47% YoY.

Osiajee Texfab Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.43 1.26 -65.79% 0.7 -38.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.06 -39.75% 0.05 -28.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Total Operating Expense 0.14 0.75 -81.35% 0.17 -15.14% Operating Income 0.29 0.51 -42.75% 0.54 -46.11% Net Income Before Taxes 0.29 0.58 -49.78% 0.54 -46.43% Net Income 0.29 0.58 -49.78% 0.54 -46.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.53 1.06 -50.01% 1 -47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.29Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.43Cr

