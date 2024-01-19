Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Osiajee Texfab Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.43% YoY

Osiajee Texfab Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.43% YoY

Livemint

Osiajee Texfab Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 38.85% YoY & profit decreased by 46.43% YoY

Osiajee Texfab Q3 FY24 Results Live

Osiajee Texfab declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 38.85% & the profit decreased by 46.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 65.79% and the profit decreased by 49.78%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 39.75% q-o-q and decreased by 28.33% YoY.

The operating income was down by 42.75% q-o-q and decreased by 46.11% YoY.

The EPS is 0.53 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 47% YoY.

Osiajee Texfab Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.431.26-65.79%0.7-38.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.06-39.75%0.05-28.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-�%0-�%
Total Operating Expense0.140.75-81.35%0.17-15.14%
Operating Income0.290.51-42.75%0.54-46.11%
Net Income Before Taxes0.290.58-49.78%0.54-46.43%
Net Income0.290.58-49.78%0.54-46.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.531.06-50.01%1-47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.29Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.43Cr

