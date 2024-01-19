Osiajee Texfab Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 46.43% YoY

Osiajee Texfab declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 38.85% & the profit decreased by 46.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 65.79% and the profit decreased by 49.78%.
The selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 39.75% q-o-q and decreased by 28.33% YoY.
The operating income was down by 42.75% q-o-q and decreased by 46.11% YoY.
The EPS is ₹0.53 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 47% YoY.
Osiajee Texfab Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.43
|1.26
|-65.79%
|0.7
|-38.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.06
|-39.75%
|0.05
|-28.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.14
|0.75
|-81.35%
|0.17
|-15.14%
|Operating Income
|0.29
|0.51
|-42.75%
|0.54
|-46.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.29
|0.58
|-49.78%
|0.54
|-46.43%
|Net Income
|0.29
|0.58
|-49.78%
|0.54
|-46.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.53
|1.06
|-50.01%
|1
|-47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.29Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.43Cr
