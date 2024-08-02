Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.7% YOY

Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : Oswal Agro announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with the topline showing no growth year-over-year.
The profit for the quarter decreased by 11.7% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.74% while the profit saw a significant increase of 231.3%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline of 23.94% sequentially and 3.87% year-on-year.
Operating income showed positive growth, up by 23.92% quarter-on-quarter and 38.5% year-on-year.
The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹0.28, reflecting a decrease of 12.5% year-on-year.
Oswal Agro's stock performance in the market has been -3.69% in the last 1 week, -15.81% in the last 6 months, and a 36.22% return year-to-date.
As of now, Oswal Agro has a market capitalization of ₹612.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹59 and ₹26.45 respectively.
Oswal Agro Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.46
|0.61
|-25.74%
|0
|+0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.11
|1.46
|-23.94%
|1.15
|-3.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.09
|0.09
|-0.44%
|0.09
|-0.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.55
|2.05
|-24.46%
|1.77
|-12.71%
|Operating Income
|-1.09
|-1.43
|+23.92%
|-1.77
|+38.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.31
|1.78
|+30.01%
|0.65
|+253.15%
|Net Income
|3.78
|1.14
|+231.3%
|4.28
|-11.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.28
|0.09
|+206.68%
|0.32
|-12.5%
