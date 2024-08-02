Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.7% YOY

Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : Oswal Agro announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with the topline showing no growth year-over-year.

The profit for the quarter decreased by 11.7% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.74% while the profit saw a significant increase of 231.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline of 23.94% sequentially and 3.87% year-on-year.

Operating income showed positive growth, up by 23.92% quarter-on-quarter and 38.5% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹0.28, reflecting a decrease of 12.5% year-on-year.

Oswal Agro's stock performance in the market has been -3.69% in the last 1 week, -15.81% in the last 6 months, and a 36.22% return year-to-date.

As of now, Oswal Agro has a market capitalization of ₹612.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹59 and ₹26.45 respectively.

Oswal Agro Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.46 0.61 -25.74% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.11 1.46 -23.94% 1.15 -3.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.09 0.09 -0.44% 0.09 -0.44% Total Operating Expense 1.55 2.05 -24.46% 1.77 -12.71% Operating Income -1.09 -1.43 +23.92% -1.77 +38.5% Net Income Before Taxes 2.31 1.78 +30.01% 0.65 +253.15% Net Income 3.78 1.14 +231.3% 4.28 -11.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.28 0.09 +206.68% 0.32 -12.5%