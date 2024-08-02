Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.7% YOY

Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0% YoY & profit decreased by 11.7% YoY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live
Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live

Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : Oswal Agro announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with the topline showing no growth year-over-year.

The profit for the quarter decreased by 11.7% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.74% while the profit saw a significant increase of 231.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline of 23.94% sequentially and 3.87% year-on-year.

Operating income showed positive growth, up by 23.92% quarter-on-quarter and 38.5% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at 0.28, reflecting a decrease of 12.5% year-on-year.

Oswal Agro's stock performance in the market has been -3.69% in the last 1 week, -15.81% in the last 6 months, and a 36.22% return year-to-date.

As of now, Oswal Agro has a market capitalization of 612.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 59 and 26.45 respectively.

Oswal Agro Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.460.61-25.74%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.111.46-23.94%1.15-3.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.09-0.44%0.09-0.44%
Total Operating Expense1.552.05-24.46%1.77-12.71%
Operating Income-1.09-1.43+23.92%-1.77+38.5%
Net Income Before Taxes2.311.78+30.01%0.65+253.15%
Net Income3.781.14+231.3%4.28-11.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.280.09+206.68%0.32-12.5%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹3.78Cr
₹0.46Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsOswal Agro Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.7% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.70
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.35 (-2.67%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.20
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.95 (-1.59%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.00
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-1.53%)

    Tata Motors

    1,102.45
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -42.15 (-3.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    118.80
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    9.4 (8.59%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    901.60
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    53.95 (6.36%)

    Info Edge India

    7,304.00
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    391 (5.66%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    98.13
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    5.05 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue