Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.7% YOY

Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 11.7% YOY

Livemint

Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0% YoY & profit decreased by 11.7% YoY

Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live

Oswal Agro Q1 Results Live : Oswal Agro announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with the topline showing no growth year-over-year.

The profit for the quarter decreased by 11.7% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.74% while the profit saw a significant increase of 231.3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline of 23.94% sequentially and 3.87% year-on-year.

Operating income showed positive growth, up by 23.92% quarter-on-quarter and 38.5% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at 0.28, reflecting a decrease of 12.5% year-on-year.

Oswal Agro's stock performance in the market has been -3.69% in the last 1 week, -15.81% in the last 6 months, and a 36.22% return year-to-date.

As of now, Oswal Agro has a market capitalization of 612.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 59 and 26.45 respectively.

Oswal Agro Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.460.61-25.74%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.111.46-23.94%1.15-3.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.09-0.44%0.09-0.44%
Total Operating Expense1.552.05-24.46%1.77-12.71%
Operating Income-1.09-1.43+23.92%-1.77+38.5%
Net Income Before Taxes2.311.78+30.01%0.65+253.15%
Net Income3.781.14+231.3%4.28-11.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.280.09+206.68%0.32-12.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.78Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.46Cr

