Oswal Greentech Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.94% YOY

Oswal Greentech Q4 Results Live : Oswal Greentech declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 397.01% & the profit decreased by 37.94% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 216.86% and the profit increased by 221.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.15% q-o-q & decreased by 11.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 89.52% q-o-q & increased by 78.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q4 which decreased by 37.34% Y-o-Y.
Oswal Greentech has delivered -2.24% return in the last 1 week, 29.13% return in the last 6 months and 25.67% YTD return.
Currently, Oswal Greentech has a market cap of ₹842.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹49.4 & ₹20.15 respectively.
Oswal Greentech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25.45
|8.03
|+216.86%
|5.12
|+397.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.83
|5.93
|+15.15%
|7.7
|-11.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.16
|1.15
|+0.32%
|1.09
|+5.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.57
|18.71
|+41.97%
|10.41
|+155.16%
|Operating Income
|-1.12
|-10.68
|+89.52%
|-5.29
|+78.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.78
|-3.31
|+244.47%
|13.15
|-63.67%
|Net Income
|3.34
|-2.75
|+221.69%
|5.39
|-37.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|-0.11
|+218.18%
|0.21
|-37.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.34Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹25.45Cr
