Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Oswal Greentech Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.94% YOY

Livemint

Oswal Greentech Q4 Results Live : Oswal Greentech declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 397.01% & the profit decreased by 37.94% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 216.86% and the profit increased by 221.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.15% q-o-q & decreased by 11.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 89.52% q-o-q & increased by 78.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.13 for Q4 which decreased by 37.34% Y-o-Y.

Oswal Greentech has delivered -2.24% return in the last 1 week, 29.13% return in the last 6 months and 25.67% YTD return.

Currently, Oswal Greentech has a market cap of 842.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 49.4 & 20.15 respectively.

Oswal Greentech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25.458.03+216.86%5.12+397.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.835.93+15.15%7.7-11.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.161.15+0.32%1.09+5.9%
Total Operating Expense26.5718.71+41.97%10.41+155.16%
Operating Income-1.12-10.68+89.52%-5.29+78.85%
Net Income Before Taxes4.78-3.31+244.47%13.15-63.67%
Net Income3.34-2.75+221.69%5.39-37.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.13-0.11+218.18%0.21-37.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.34Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹25.45Cr

