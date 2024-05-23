Oswal Greentech Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 37.94% YOY

Oswal Greentech Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 397.01% YoY & profit decreased by 37.94% YoY

Oswal Greentech Q4 Results Live : Oswal Greentech declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 397.01% & the profit decreased by 37.94% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 216.86% and the profit increased by 221.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.15% q-o-q & decreased by 11.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 89.52% q-o-q & increased by 78.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q4 which decreased by 37.34% Y-o-Y.

Oswal Greentech has delivered -2.24% return in the last 1 week, 29.13% return in the last 6 months and 25.67% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Oswal Greentech has a market cap of ₹842.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹49.4 & ₹20.15 respectively.

Oswal Greentech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 25.45 8.03 +216.86% 5.12 +397.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.83 5.93 +15.15% 7.7 -11.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.16 1.15 +0.32% 1.09 +5.9% Total Operating Expense 26.57 18.71 +41.97% 10.41 +155.16% Operating Income -1.12 -10.68 +89.52% -5.29 +78.85% Net Income Before Taxes 4.78 -3.31 +244.47% 13.15 -63.67% Net Income 3.34 -2.75 +221.69% 5.39 -37.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 -0.11 +218.18% 0.21 -37.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.34Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹25.45Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!