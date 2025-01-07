OYO Results: Hotels and hospitality chain operator OYO Hotels and Homes Pvt. Ltd. announced a net profit of ₹114.64 crore in the financial year 2023-24. The company made a net loss in the financial year ended 2022-23.

The operational revenue dropped 15 per cent to ₹1,112.83 crore as of March 2024, compared to its previous level of ₹1,312.61 crore, according to the official financial statements.