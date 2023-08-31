P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 FY24 results: profit rise by 255.44% YOY1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 01:54 AM IST
P & G Hygiene & Health Care, a leading company in the hygiene and healthcare industry, has declared their Q1 FY24 results on 28 Aug, 2023. The company witnessed a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 9.81% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit soared by an impressive 255.44% YoY.