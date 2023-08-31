P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q1 FY24 results: profit rise by 255.44% YOY

P & G Hygiene & Health Care, a leading company in the hygiene and healthcare industry, has declared their Q1 FY24 results on 28 Aug, 2023. The company witnessed a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 9.81% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit soared by an impressive 255.44% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company experienced a decline in revenue and profit when compared to the previous quarter. The revenue declined by 3.46% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), and the profit decreased by 8.35% q-o-q.

One of the key factors contributing to the company's improved financial performance was the significant reduction in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses declined by 34.89% q-o-q and 17.07% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of P & G Hygiene & Health Care also witnessed a substantial increase. It was up by 48.1% q-o-q and 277.02% YoY, highlighting the company's strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 FY24 stood at ₹46.59, showing a remarkable increase of 255.43% YoY. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, P & G Hygiene & Health Care has delivered positive returns to its investors. The company has achieved a return of 2.84% in the last 1 week, 15.39% in the last 6 months, and 9.32% year-to-date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Aug, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of ₹51582.38 Cr and its 52-week high and low stand at ₹16600 and ₹13140.1 respectively. These figures reflect the company's strong market presence and investor confidence.