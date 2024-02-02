Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 10.33% YoY

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 10.33% YoY

Livemint

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.35% YoY & profit increased by 10.33% YoY

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q2 Results Live

P & G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q2 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.35% & the profit increased by 10.33% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.43% and the profit increased by 8.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.48% q-o-q & increased by 8.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.2% q-o-q & increased by 7.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 70.51 for Q2, which increased by 10.33% Y-o-Y.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care has delivered 1.16% return in the last 1 week, 9.86% return in the last 6 months, and -0.7% YTD return.

Currently, P & G Hygiene & Health Care has a market cap of 55979.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of 19250 & 13140.1 respectively.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 100.0. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, & the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1133.431138.35-0.43%1137.39-0.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total181.4217.19-16.48%167.69+8.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.2614.3-0.28%14.41-1.04%
Total Operating Expense837.95867.76-3.44%861.31-2.71%
Operating Income295.48270.59+9.2%276.08+7.03%
Net Income Before Taxes308.51284.47+8.45%281.53+9.58%
Net Income228.9210.69+8.64%207.47+10.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS70.5164.91+8.63%63.91+10.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹228.9Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1133.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.