P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 10.33% YoY

P & G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q2 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.35% & the profit increased by 10.33% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.43% and the profit increased by 8.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.48% q-o-q & increased by 8.18% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 9.2% q-o-q & increased by 7.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹70.51 for Q2, which increased by 10.33% Y-o-Y.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care has delivered 1.16% return in the last 1 week, 9.86% return in the last 6 months, and -0.7% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, P & G Hygiene & Health Care has a market cap of ₹55979.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19250 & ₹13140.1 respectively. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹100.0. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, & the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1133.43 1138.35 -0.43% 1137.39 -0.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 181.4 217.19 -16.48% 167.69 +8.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.26 14.3 -0.28% 14.41 -1.04% Total Operating Expense 837.95 867.76 -3.44% 861.31 -2.71% Operating Income 295.48 270.59 +9.2% 276.08 +7.03% Net Income Before Taxes 308.51 284.47 +8.45% 281.53 +9.58% Net Income 228.9 210.69 +8.64% 207.47 +10.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 70.51 64.91 +8.63% 63.91 +10.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹228.9Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1133.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!