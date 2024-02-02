P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 10.33% YoY

P & G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q2 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.35% & the profit increased by 10.33% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.43% and the profit increased by 8.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.48% q-o-q & increased by 8.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.2% q-o-q & increased by 7.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹70.51 for Q2, which increased by 10.33% Y-o-Y.
P & G Hygiene & Health Care has delivered 1.16% return in the last 1 week, 9.86% return in the last 6 months, and -0.7% YTD return.
Currently, P & G Hygiene & Health Care has a market cap of ₹55979.03 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19250 & ₹13140.1 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹100.0. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, & the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.
P & G Hygiene & Health Care Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1133.43
|1138.35
|-0.43%
|1137.39
|-0.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|181.4
|217.19
|-16.48%
|167.69
|+8.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.26
|14.3
|-0.28%
|14.41
|-1.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|837.95
|867.76
|-3.44%
|861.31
|-2.71%
|Operating Income
|295.48
|270.59
|+9.2%
|276.08
|+7.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|308.51
|284.47
|+8.45%
|281.53
|+9.58%
|Net Income
|228.9
|210.69
|+8.64%
|207.47
|+10.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|70.51
|64.91
|+8.63%
|63.91
|+10.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹228.9Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1133.43Cr
