P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 6.45% YOY

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q3 Results Live : P & G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q3 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 13.48% & the profit decreased by 6.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.58% and the profit decreased by 32.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.05% q-o-q & increased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 17.84% q-o-q & increased by 80.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹47.56 for Q3 which decreased by 6.45% Y-o-Y.
P & G Hygiene & Health Care has delivered 1.53% return in the last 1 week, -7.48% return in last 6 months and -6.55% YTD return.
Currently the P & G Hygiene & Health Care has a market cap of ₹52489.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19180.35 & ₹13313.66 respectively.
As of 02 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Buy.
P & G Hygiene & Health Care Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1002.17
|1133.43
|-11.58%
|883.09
|+13.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|194.18
|181.4
|+7.05%
|156.06
|+24.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.54
|14.26
|+1.96%
|14.58
|-0.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|759.4
|837.95
|-9.37%
|748.4
|+1.47%
|Operating Income
|242.77
|295.48
|-17.84%
|134.69
|+80.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|233.94
|308.51
|-24.17%
|145.56
|+60.72%
|Net Income
|154.37
|228.9
|-32.56%
|165.02
|-6.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|47.56
|70.51
|-32.55%
|50.84
|-6.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹154.37Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹1002.17Cr
