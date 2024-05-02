P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 6.45% YOY

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q3 Results Live : P & G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q3 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 13.48% & the profit decreased by 6.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.58% and the profit decreased by 32.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.05% q-o-q & increased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.84% q-o-q & increased by 80.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹47.56 for Q3 which decreased by 6.45% Y-o-Y.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care has delivered 1.53% return in the last 1 week, -7.48% return in last 6 months and -6.55% YTD return.

Currently the P & G Hygiene & Health Care has a market cap of ₹52489.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19180.35 & ₹13313.66 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Buy.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1002.17 1133.43 -11.58% 883.09 +13.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 194.18 181.4 +7.05% 156.06 +24.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.54 14.26 +1.96% 14.58 -0.27% Total Operating Expense 759.4 837.95 -9.37% 748.4 +1.47% Operating Income 242.77 295.48 -17.84% 134.69 +80.24% Net Income Before Taxes 233.94 308.51 -24.17% 145.56 +60.72% Net Income 154.37 228.9 -32.56% 165.02 -6.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 47.56 70.51 -32.55% 50.84 -6.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹154.37Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹1002.17Cr

