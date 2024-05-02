Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 6.45% YOY

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q3 Results Live : profit falls by 6.45% YOY

Livemint

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q3 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.48% YoY & profit decreased by 6.45% YoY

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q3 Results Live

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Q3 Results Live : P & G Hygiene & Health Care declared their Q3 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 13.48% & the profit decreased by 6.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.58% and the profit decreased by 32.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.05% q-o-q & increased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 17.84% q-o-q & increased by 80.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 47.56 for Q3 which decreased by 6.45% Y-o-Y.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care has delivered 1.53% return in the last 1 week, -7.48% return in last 6 months and -6.55% YTD return.

Currently the P & G Hygiene & Health Care has a market cap of 52489.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 19180.35 & 13313.66 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Buy.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1002.171133.43-11.58%883.09+13.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total194.18181.4+7.05%156.06+24.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.5414.26+1.96%14.58-0.27%
Total Operating Expense759.4837.95-9.37%748.4+1.47%
Operating Income242.77295.48-17.84%134.69+80.24%
Net Income Before Taxes233.94308.51-24.17%145.56+60.72%
Net Income154.37228.9-32.56%165.02-6.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS47.5670.51-32.55%50.84-6.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹154.37Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1002.17Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.