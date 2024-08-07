P I Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 17.21% YOY

P I Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.3% YoY & profit increased by 17.21% YoY

Published7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
P I Industries Q1 Results Live
P I Industries Q1 Results Live

P I Industries Q1 Results Live : P I Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a positive growth trajectory. The company's revenue saw a notable increase of 8.3% year-over-year, reflecting strong performance in the first quarter.

Furthermore, P I Industries reported a significant rise in profit by 17.21% year-over-year, demonstrating efficient cost management and operational excellence.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a substantial growth in revenue by 18.83% and an even higher increase in profit by 21.46%, indicating a positive trend in financial performance.

The increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 14.35% quarter-over-quarter and 17.58% year-over-year highlights the company's strategic investments and expansion efforts.

Moreover, the operating income showed a remarkable surge of 38.1% quarter-over-quarter and 25.55% year-over-year, underscoring P I Industries' strong operational efficiency and profitability.

With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 29.59 for Q1, representing a 17.23% year-over-year increase, investors can be confident in the company's growth potential and financial health.

Despite a -2.74% return in the last week, P I Industries has delivered impressive returns of 28.67% in the last 6 months and 21.3% year-to-date, showcasing its resilience and long-term value creation.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, P I Industries boasts a market capitalization of 64696.66 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price range of 4467.05 & 3220 respectively, reflecting investor confidence and market stability.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommending Sell, 2 analysts suggesting Hold, 9 analysts advising Buy, and 10 analysts advocating Strong Buy, leading to a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 07 Aug, 2024.

P I Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2068.91741+18.83%1910.4+8.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total204178.4+14.35%173.5+17.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization83.479.9+4.38%69.7+19.66%
Total Operating Expense1569.11379.1+13.78%1512.3+3.76%
Operating Income499.8361.9+38.1%398.1+25.55%
Net Income Before Taxes566.3411.3+37.69%445.4+27.14%
Net Income448.8369.5+21.46%382.9+17.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.5924.46+20.96%25.24+17.23%
₹448.8Cr
₹2068.9Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
