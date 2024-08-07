P I Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 17.21% YOY

P I Industries Q1 Results Live : P I Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a positive growth trajectory. The company's revenue saw a notable increase of 8.3% year-over-year, reflecting strong performance in the first quarter.
Furthermore, P I Industries reported a significant rise in profit by 17.21% year-over-year, demonstrating efficient cost management and operational excellence.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a substantial growth in revenue by 18.83% and an even higher increase in profit by 21.46%, indicating a positive trend in financial performance.
The increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 14.35% quarter-over-quarter and 17.58% year-over-year highlights the company's strategic investments and expansion efforts.
Moreover, the operating income showed a remarkable surge of 38.1% quarter-over-quarter and 25.55% year-over-year, underscoring P I Industries' strong operational efficiency and profitability.
With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹29.59 for Q1, representing a 17.23% year-over-year increase, investors can be confident in the company's growth potential and financial health.
Despite a -2.74% return in the last week, P I Industries has delivered impressive returns of 28.67% in the last 6 months and 21.3% year-to-date, showcasing its resilience and long-term value creation.
As of 07 Aug, 2024, P I Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹64696.66 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹4467.05 & ₹3220 respectively, reflecting investor confidence and market stability.
Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommending Sell, 2 analysts suggesting Hold, 9 analysts advising Buy, and 10 analysts advocating Strong Buy, leading to a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 07 Aug, 2024.
P I Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2068.9
|1741
|+18.83%
|1910.4
|+8.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|204
|178.4
|+14.35%
|173.5
|+17.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|83.4
|79.9
|+4.38%
|69.7
|+19.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|1569.1
|1379.1
|+13.78%
|1512.3
|+3.76%
|Operating Income
|499.8
|361.9
|+38.1%
|398.1
|+25.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|566.3
|411.3
|+37.69%
|445.4
|+27.14%
|Net Income
|448.8
|369.5
|+21.46%
|382.9
|+17.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.59
|24.46
|+20.96%
|25.24
|+17.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹448.8Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2068.9Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar