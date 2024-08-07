P I Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 17.21% YOY

P I Industries Q1 Results Live : P I Industries announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, showcasing a positive growth trajectory. The company's revenue saw a notable increase of 8.3% year-over-year, reflecting strong performance in the first quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, P I Industries reported a significant rise in profit by 17.21% year-over-year, demonstrating efficient cost management and operational excellence.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a substantial growth in revenue by 18.83% and an even higher increase in profit by 21.46%, indicating a positive trend in financial performance.

The increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 14.35% quarter-over-quarter and 17.58% year-over-year highlights the company's strategic investments and expansion efforts.

Moreover, the operating income showed a remarkable surge of 38.1% quarter-over-quarter and 25.55% year-over-year, underscoring P I Industries' strong operational efficiency and profitability.

With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹29.59 for Q1, representing a 17.23% year-over-year increase, investors can be confident in the company's growth potential and financial health.

Despite a -2.74% return in the last week, P I Industries has delivered impressive returns of 28.67% in the last 6 months and 21.3% year-to-date, showcasing its resilience and long-term value creation.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, P I Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹64696.66 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹4467.05 & ₹3220 respectively, reflecting investor confidence and market stability.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommending Sell, 2 analysts suggesting Hold, 9 analysts advising Buy, and 10 analysts advocating Strong Buy, leading to a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 07 Aug, 2024.

P I Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2068.9 1741 +18.83% 1910.4 +8.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 204 178.4 +14.35% 173.5 +17.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 83.4 79.9 +4.38% 69.7 +19.66% Total Operating Expense 1569.1 1379.1 +13.78% 1512.3 +3.76% Operating Income 499.8 361.9 +38.1% 398.1 +25.55% Net Income Before Taxes 566.3 411.3 +37.69% 445.4 +27.14% Net Income 448.8 369.5 +21.46% 382.9 +17.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.59 24.46 +20.96% 25.24 +17.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹448.8Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2068.9Cr

