P I Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 43.52% YOY

P I Industries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 19.6% & the profit increased by 43.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.81% and the profit increased by 25.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.59% q-o-q & increased by 22.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.34% q-o-q & increased by 25.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹31.66 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 43.52% Y-o-Y.

P I Industries has delivered 5.87% return in the last 1 week, 3.81% return in last 6 months and 4.66% YTD return.

Currently the P I Industries has a market cap of ₹54288.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4011.15 & ₹2868.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

P I Industries Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2116.9 1910.4 +10.81% 1770 +19.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 163.8 173.5 -5.59% 134.2 +22.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 80.3 69.7 +15.21% 56 +43.39% Total Operating Expense 1645.8 1512.3 +8.83% 1394.1 +18.05% Operating Income 471.1 398.1 +18.34% 375.9 +25.33% Net Income Before Taxes 512.2 445.4 +15% 397.7 +28.79% Net Income 480.5 382.9 +25.49% 334.8 +43.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.66 25.24 +25.44% 22.06 +43.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹480.5Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2116.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.