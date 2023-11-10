Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  P I Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 43.52% YOY

P I Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 43.52% YOY

Livemint

P I Industries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 19.6% YoY & profit increased by 43.52% YoY

P I Industries Q2 FY24 Results

P I Industries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 19.6% & the profit increased by 43.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.81% and the profit increased by 25.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.59% q-o-q & increased by 22.06% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.34% q-o-q & increased by 25.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 31.66 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 43.52% Y-o-Y.

P I Industries has delivered 5.87% return in the last 1 week, 3.81% return in last 6 months and 4.66% YTD return.

Currently the P I Industries has a market cap of 54288.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4011.15 & 2868.9 respectively.

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

P I Industries Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2116.91910.4+10.81%1770+19.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total163.8173.5-5.59%134.2+22.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.369.7+15.21%56+43.39%
Total Operating Expense1645.81512.3+8.83%1394.1+18.05%
Operating Income471.1398.1+18.34%375.9+25.33%
Net Income Before Taxes512.2445.4+15%397.7+28.79%
Net Income480.5382.9+25.49%334.8+43.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.6625.24+25.44%22.06+43.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹480.5Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2116.9Cr

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:39 AM IST
