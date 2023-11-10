P I Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 43.52% YOY
P I Industries declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 19.6% & the profit increased by 43.52% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.81% and the profit increased by 25.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.59% q-o-q & increased by 22.06% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 18.34% q-o-q & increased by 25.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹31.66 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 43.52% Y-o-Y.
P I Industries has delivered 5.87% return in the last 1 week, 3.81% return in last 6 months and 4.66% YTD return.
Currently the P I Industries has a market cap of ₹54288.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4011.15 & ₹2868.9 respectively.
As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 23 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
P I Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2116.9
|1910.4
|+10.81%
|1770
|+19.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|163.8
|173.5
|-5.59%
|134.2
|+22.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|80.3
|69.7
|+15.21%
|56
|+43.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|1645.8
|1512.3
|+8.83%
|1394.1
|+18.05%
|Operating Income
|471.1
|398.1
|+18.34%
|375.9
|+25.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|512.2
|445.4
|+15%
|397.7
|+28.79%
|Net Income
|480.5
|382.9
|+25.49%
|334.8
|+43.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.66
|25.24
|+25.44%
|22.06
|+43.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹480.5Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2116.9Cr
