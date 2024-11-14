P I Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 5.76% YoY, Revenue at ₹2221 Crore

P I Industries reported its Q2 results for 2024 on 14 Nov, showcasing a revenue increase of 4.92% YoY and a profit increase of 5.76% YoY, with profit standing at 508.2 crore and revenue at 2221 crore.

Published14 Nov 2024, 12:28 PM IST
P I Industries Q2 Results 2024:P I Industries announced their Q2 results for 2024 on 13 Nov, revealing an impressive topline growth of 4.92% and a profit increase of 5.76% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 508.2 crore and revenue totaling 2221 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, P I Industries experienced a substantial revenue growth of 7.35%, alongside a profit increase of 13.24%, indicating a strong operational performance in the recent quarter.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 8.24% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 34.8% year-over-year, which may impact future profitability.

The operating income for the quarter was also promising, up by 9.72% quarter-over-quarter and 16.41% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 33.5, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5.81%, further underscoring the company's solid financial performance.

Despite a recent decline of -3.64% in share price over the last week, P I Industries has delivered a robust 21.33% return over the last six months and an impressive 26.46% return year-to-date.

Currently, P I Industries boasts a market capitalization of 67448.52 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of 4804.05 and a low of 3220.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed as of 14 Nov 2024, with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 4 Hold, 8 Buy, and 8 Strong Buy ratings among the 24 analysts covering the company.

The overall consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating positive expectations for the company's future performance.

P I Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22212068.9+7.35%2116.9+4.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total220.8204+8.24%163.8+34.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.883.4-4.32%80.3-0.62%
Total Operating Expense1672.61569.1+6.6%1645.8+1.63%
Operating Income548.4499.8+9.72%471.1+16.41%
Net Income Before Taxes662.8566.3+17.04%512.2+29.4%
Net Income508.2448.8+13.24%480.5+5.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS33.529.59+13.21%31.66+5.81%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

