P I Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 5.76% YoY, Revenue at ₹2221 Crore

P I Industries Q2 Results 2024:P I Industries announced their Q2 results for 2024 on 13 Nov, revealing an impressive topline growth of 4.92% and a profit increase of 5.76% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹508.2 crore and revenue totaling ₹2221 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, P I Industries experienced a substantial revenue growth of 7.35%, alongside a profit increase of 13.24%, indicating a strong operational performance in the recent quarter.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 8.24% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 34.8% year-over-year, which may impact future profitability.

The operating income for the quarter was also promising, up by 9.72% quarter-over-quarter and 16.41% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹33.5, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5.81%, further underscoring the company's solid financial performance.

Despite a recent decline of -3.64% in share price over the last week, P I Industries has delivered a robust 21.33% return over the last six months and an impressive 26.46% return year-to-date.

Currently, P I Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹67448.52 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of ₹4804.05 and a low of ₹3220.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed as of 14 Nov 2024, with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 4 Hold, 8 Buy, and 8 Strong Buy ratings among the 24 analysts covering the company.

The overall consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating positive expectations for the company's future performance.

P I Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2221 2068.9 +7.35% 2116.9 +4.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 220.8 204 +8.24% 163.8 +34.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.8 83.4 -4.32% 80.3 -0.62% Total Operating Expense 1672.6 1569.1 +6.6% 1645.8 +1.63% Operating Income 548.4 499.8 +9.72% 471.1 +16.41% Net Income Before Taxes 662.8 566.3 +17.04% 512.2 +29.4% Net Income 508.2 448.8 +13.24% 480.5 +5.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 33.5 29.59 +13.21% 31.66 +5.81%

