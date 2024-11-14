P I Industries Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 5.76% YoY, Revenue at ₹2221 Crore

P I Industries Q2 Results 2024:P I Industries announced their Q2 results for 2024 on 13 Nov, revealing an impressive topline growth of 4.92% and a profit increase of 5.76% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹508.2 crore and revenue totaling ₹2221 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, P I Industries experienced a substantial revenue growth of 7.35%, alongside a profit increase of 13.24%, indicating a strong operational performance in the recent quarter.
However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 8.24% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 34.8% year-over-year, which may impact future profitability.
The operating income for the quarter was also promising, up by 9.72% quarter-over-quarter and 16.41% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹33.5, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5.81%, further underscoring the company's solid financial performance.
Despite a recent decline of -3.64% in share price over the last week, P I Industries has delivered a robust 21.33% return over the last six months and an impressive 26.46% return year-to-date.
Currently, P I Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹67448.52 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of ₹4804.05 and a low of ₹3220.
Analyst sentiment remains mixed as of 14 Nov 2024, with 1 Strong Sell, 3 Sell, 4 Hold, 8 Buy, and 8 Strong Buy ratings among the 24 analysts covering the company.
The overall consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating positive expectations for the company's future performance.
P I Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2221
|2068.9
|+7.35%
|2116.9
|+4.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|220.8
|204
|+8.24%
|163.8
|+34.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|79.8
|83.4
|-4.32%
|80.3
|-0.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|1672.6
|1569.1
|+6.6%
|1645.8
|+1.63%
|Operating Income
|548.4
|499.8
|+9.72%
|471.1
|+16.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|662.8
|566.3
|+17.04%
|512.2
|+29.4%
|Net Income
|508.2
|448.8
|+13.24%
|480.5
|+5.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|33.5
|29.59
|+13.21%
|31.66
|+5.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹508.2Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2221Cr
