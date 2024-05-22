Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  P I Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.73% YOY

P I Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.73% YOY

Livemint

P I Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.2% YoY & profit increased by 31.73% YoY

P I Industries Q4 Results Live

P I Industries Q4 Results Live : P I Industries declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.2% & the profit increased by 31.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.25% and the profit decreased by 17.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.88% q-o-q & increased by 32.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.86% q-o-q & increased by 26.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 24.46 for Q4 which increased by 32.3% Y-o-Y.

P I Industries has delivered -2.25% return in the last 1 week, -2.58% return in last 6 months and 1.96% YTD return.

Currently the P I Industries has a market cap of 54380.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4040 & 3220 respectively.

As of 22 May, 2024 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 May, 2024 was to Buy.

P I Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17411897.5-8.25%1565.6+11.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total178.4185.6-3.88%134.5+32.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.978.3+2.04%57.8+38.24%
Total Operating Expense1379.11422.2-3.03%1280.6+7.69%
Operating Income361.9475.3-23.86%285+26.98%
Net Income Before Taxes411.3525.8-21.78%332.4+23.74%
Net Income369.5448.6-17.63%280.5+31.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.4629.58-17.3%18.49+32.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹369.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1741Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

