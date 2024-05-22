P I Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.73% YOY

P I Industries Q4 Results Live : P I Industries declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.2% & the profit increased by 31.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.25% and the profit decreased by 17.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.88% q-o-q & increased by 32.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 23.86% q-o-q & increased by 26.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹24.46 for Q4 which increased by 32.3% Y-o-Y.
P I Industries has delivered -2.25% return in the last 1 week, -2.58% return in last 6 months and 1.96% YTD return.
Currently the P I Industries has a market cap of ₹54380.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4040 & ₹3220 respectively.
As of 22 May, 2024 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 22 May, 2024 was to Buy.
P I Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1741
|1897.5
|-8.25%
|1565.6
|+11.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|178.4
|185.6
|-3.88%
|134.5
|+32.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|79.9
|78.3
|+2.04%
|57.8
|+38.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|1379.1
|1422.2
|-3.03%
|1280.6
|+7.69%
|Operating Income
|361.9
|475.3
|-23.86%
|285
|+26.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|411.3
|525.8
|-21.78%
|332.4
|+23.74%
|Net Income
|369.5
|448.6
|-17.63%
|280.5
|+31.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.46
|29.58
|-17.3%
|18.49
|+32.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹369.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1741Cr
