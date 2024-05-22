P I Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.73% YOY

P I Industries Q4 Results Live : P I Industries declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 11.2% & the profit increased by 31.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.25% and the profit decreased by 17.63%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.88% q-o-q & increased by 32.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.86% q-o-q & increased by 26.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹24.46 for Q4 which increased by 32.3% Y-o-Y.

P I Industries has delivered -2.25% return in the last 1 week, -2.58% return in last 6 months and 1.96% YTD return.

Currently the P I Industries has a market cap of ₹54380.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4040 & ₹3220 respectively.

As of 22 May, 2024 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 May, 2024 was to Buy.

P I Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1741 1897.5 -8.25% 1565.6 +11.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 178.4 185.6 -3.88% 134.5 +32.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.9 78.3 +2.04% 57.8 +38.24% Total Operating Expense 1379.1 1422.2 -3.03% 1280.6 +7.69% Operating Income 361.9 475.3 -23.86% 285 +26.98% Net Income Before Taxes 411.3 525.8 -21.78% 332.4 +23.74% Net Income 369.5 448.6 -17.63% 280.5 +31.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.46 29.58 -17.3% 18.49 +32.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹369.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1741Cr

