Padmalaya Telefilms Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 24.78% YOY
Padmalaya Telefilms Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by �% YoY & loss increased by 24.78% YoY
Padmalaya Telefilms Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by �% YoY & loss increased by 24.78% YoY
Padmalaya Telefilms announced their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023, revealing a decrease in topline revenue by �% and a 24.78% YoY increase in losses.
The company experienced a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, along with a staggering 696.72% increase in losses.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.69% q-o-q and 46.34% Y-o-Y, indicating an upward trend in expenses for the company.
Operating income also saw a significant decline of 114.75% q-o-q, while increasing by 26.92% Y-o-Y, reflecting challenges in the company's operational performance.
The EPS for Q2 FY24 is reported at ₹-0.06, marking a 20% Y-o-Y decrease, impacting the company's earnings per share.
In terms of market performance, Padmalaya Telefilms delivered -2.59% return in the last 1 week, 95.73% return in the last 6 months, and 68.57% YTD return, showcasing volatility in its stock performance.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹7.02 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹4.45 & ₹1.71 respectively, indicating its market valuation and price fluctuations.
Padmalaya Telefilms Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.02
|+1.69%
|0.01
|+46.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.11
|0.05
|+114.75%
|0.15
|-26.92%
|Operating Income
|-0.11
|-0.05
|-114.75%
|-0.15
|+26.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.1
|-0.01
|-696.72%
|-0.08
|-24.78%
|Net Income
|-0.1
|-0.01
|-696.72%
|-0.08
|-24.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-500%
|-0.05
|-20%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.1Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.