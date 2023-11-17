Padmalaya Telefilms Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 24.78% YOY

Padmalaya Telefilms announced their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023, revealing a decrease in topline revenue by �% and a 24.78% YoY increase in losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company experienced a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, along with a staggering 696.72% increase in losses.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.69% q-o-q and 46.34% Y-o-Y, indicating an upward trend in expenses for the company.

Operating income also saw a significant decline of 114.75% q-o-q, while increasing by 26.92% Y-o-Y, reflecting challenges in the company's operational performance.

The EPS for Q2 FY24 is reported at ₹-0.06, marking a 20% Y-o-Y decrease, impacting the company's earnings per share.

In terms of market performance, Padmalaya Telefilms delivered -2.59% return in the last 1 week, 95.73% return in the last 6 months, and 68.57% YTD return, showcasing volatility in its stock performance.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹7.02 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹4.45 & ₹1.71 respectively, indicating its market valuation and price fluctuations.

Padmalaya Telefilms Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.02 +1.69% 0.01 +46.34% Total Operating Expense 0.11 0.05 +114.75% 0.15 -26.92% Operating Income -0.11 -0.05 -114.75% -0.15 +26.92% Net Income Before Taxes -0.1 -0.01 -696.72% -0.08 -24.78% Net Income -0.1 -0.01 -696.72% -0.08 -24.78% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.06 -0.01 -500% -0.05 -20%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.1Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

