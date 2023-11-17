Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Padmalaya Telefilms Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 24.78% YOY

Padmalaya Telefilms Q2 FY24 results: loss rise by 24.78% YOY

Livemint

Padmalaya Telefilms Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by �% YoY & loss increased by 24.78% YoY

Padmalaya Telefilms Q2 FY24 Results

Padmalaya Telefilms announced their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023, revealing a decrease in topline revenue by �% and a 24.78% YoY increase in losses.

The company experienced a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, along with a staggering 696.72% increase in losses.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.69% q-o-q and 46.34% Y-o-Y, indicating an upward trend in expenses for the company.

Operating income also saw a significant decline of 114.75% q-o-q, while increasing by 26.92% Y-o-Y, reflecting challenges in the company's operational performance.

The EPS for Q2 FY24 is reported at -0.06, marking a 20% Y-o-Y decrease, impacting the company's earnings per share.

In terms of market performance, Padmalaya Telefilms delivered -2.59% return in the last 1 week, 95.73% return in the last 6 months, and 68.57% YTD return, showcasing volatility in its stock performance.

The company currently holds a market cap of 7.02 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 4.45 & 1.71 respectively, indicating its market valuation and price fluctuations.

Padmalaya Telefilms Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0-�%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.02+1.69%0.01+46.34%
Total Operating Expense0.110.05+114.75%0.15-26.92%
Operating Income-0.11-0.05-114.75%-0.15+26.92%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.1-0.01-696.72%-0.08-24.78%
Net Income-0.1-0.01-696.72%-0.08-24.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.06-0.01-500%-0.05-20%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.1Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.