Page Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.33% YOY

Page Industries Q1 Results Live : Page Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.02% & the profit increased by 4.33% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.35% and the profit increased by 52.7%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4% q-o-q & decreased by 3.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 52.97% q-o-q & increased by 0.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹148.13 for Q1 which increased by 4.33% Y-o-Y.

Page Industries has delivered -3.05% return in the last 1 week, 10.87% return in the last 6 months and 5.77% YTD return.

Currently, Page Industries has a market cap of ₹45434.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹42922 & ₹33070.05 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Page Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1277.52 995.35 +28.35% 1240.03 +3.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 201.26 193.52 +4% 208.74 -3.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.1 22.57 -2.08% 21.01 +5.19% Total Operating Expense 1056.26 850.72 +24.16% 1019.18 +3.64% Operating Income 221.25 144.64 +52.97% 220.86 +0.18% Net Income Before Taxes 222.46 145.03 +53.39% 210.01 +5.93% Net Income 165.22 108.2 +52.7% 158.36 +4.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 148.13 97.01 +52.7% 141.98 +4.33%