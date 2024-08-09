Page Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.33% YOY

Page Industries Q1 Results Live : Page Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.02% & the profit increased by 4.33% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.35% and the profit increased by 52.7%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4% q-o-q & decreased by 3.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 52.97% q-o-q & increased by 0.18% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹148.13 for Q1 which increased by 4.33% Y-o-Y.
Page Industries has delivered -3.05% return in the last 1 week, 10.87% return in the last 6 months and 5.77% YTD return.
Currently, Page Industries has a market cap of ₹45434.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹42922 & ₹33070.05 respectively.
As of 09 Aug, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Page Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1277.52
|995.35
|+28.35%
|1240.03
|+3.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|201.26
|193.52
|+4%
|208.74
|-3.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.1
|22.57
|-2.08%
|21.01
|+5.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|1056.26
|850.72
|+24.16%
|1019.18
|+3.64%
|Operating Income
|221.25
|144.64
|+52.97%
|220.86
|+0.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|222.46
|145.03
|+53.39%
|210.01
|+5.93%
|Net Income
|165.22
|108.2
|+52.7%
|158.36
|+4.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|148.13
|97.01
|+52.7%
|141.98
|+4.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹165.22Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1277.52Cr
