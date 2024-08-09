Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Page Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.33% YOY

Page Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.33% YOY

Livemint

Page Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.02% YoY & profit increased by 4.33% YoY

Page Industries Q1 Results Live

Page Industries Q1 Results Live : Page Industries declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.02% & the profit increased by 4.33% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.35% and the profit increased by 52.7%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4% q-o-q & decreased by 3.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 52.97% q-o-q & increased by 0.18% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 148.13 for Q1 which increased by 4.33% Y-o-Y.

Page Industries has delivered -3.05% return in the last 1 week, 10.87% return in the last 6 months and 5.77% YTD return.

Currently, Page Industries has a market cap of 45434.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of 42922 & 33070.05 respectively.

As of 09 Aug, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Page Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1277.52995.35+28.35%1240.03+3.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total201.26193.52+4%208.74-3.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.122.57-2.08%21.01+5.19%
Total Operating Expense1056.26850.72+24.16%1019.18+3.64%
Operating Income221.25144.64+52.97%220.86+0.18%
Net Income Before Taxes222.46145.03+53.39%210.01+5.93%
Net Income165.22108.2+52.7%158.36+4.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS148.1397.01+52.7%141.98+4.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹165.22Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1277.52Cr

