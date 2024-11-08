Page Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.93% YoY

Page Industries Q2 Results Live : Page Industries announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 10.77% year-over-year and a significant profit increase of 29.93%. Despite a decline in revenue of 2.45% compared to the previous quarter, the company managed to boost its profit by 18.18%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a marginal rise of 1.99% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 0.72% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ongoing investments in operational efficiency.
Operating income for the quarter surged by 16.99% compared to the previous quarter and rose by 23.91% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance amidst challenging market conditions.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹175.06, marking a remarkable increase of 29.93% year-on-year, which further strengthens the company's financial position.
In terms of stock performance, Page Industries has delivered a return of 4.4% over the past week, 31.16% over the last six months, and 17.01% year-to-date, reflecting positive investor sentiment.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹50,263.93 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹46,810.40 and a low of ₹33,070.05, indicating volatility in its stock price over the past year.
As of November 8, 2024, analysts' sentiments towards Page Industries vary, with 2 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 7 a Sell, 6 a Hold, 3 a Buy, and 1 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism among market watchers.
Page Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1246.27
|1277.52
|-2.45%
|1125.13
|+10.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|205.26
|201.26
|+1.99%
|203.78
|+0.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.62
|22.1
|+2.37%
|24.65
|-8.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|987.43
|1056.26
|-6.52%
|916.24
|+7.77%
|Operating Income
|258.84
|221.25
|+16.99%
|208.9
|+23.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|262.47
|222.46
|+17.98%
|199.38
|+31.65%
|Net Income
|195.26
|165.22
|+18.18%
|150.28
|+29.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|175.06
|148.13
|+18.18%
|134.73
|+29.93%
