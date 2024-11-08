Page Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.93% YoY

Page Industries Q2 Results Live : Page Industries announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 10.77% year-over-year and a significant profit increase of 29.93%. Despite a decline in revenue of 2.45% compared to the previous quarter, the company managed to boost its profit by 18.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a marginal rise of 1.99% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 0.72% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ongoing investments in operational efficiency.

Operating income for the quarter surged by 16.99% compared to the previous quarter and rose by 23.91% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance amidst challenging market conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹175.06, marking a remarkable increase of 29.93% year-on-year, which further strengthens the company's financial position.

In terms of stock performance, Page Industries has delivered a return of 4.4% over the past week, 31.16% over the last six months, and 17.01% year-to-date, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹50,263.93 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹46,810.40 and a low of ₹33,070.05, indicating volatility in its stock price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of November 8, 2024, analysts' sentiments towards Page Industries vary, with 2 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 7 a Sell, 6 a Hold, 3 a Buy, and 1 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism among market watchers.

Page Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1246.27 1277.52 -2.45% 1125.13 +10.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 205.26 201.26 +1.99% 203.78 +0.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.62 22.1 +2.37% 24.65 -8.22% Total Operating Expense 987.43 1056.26 -6.52% 916.24 +7.77% Operating Income 258.84 221.25 +16.99% 208.9 +23.91% Net Income Before Taxes 262.47 222.46 +17.98% 199.38 +31.65% Net Income 195.26 165.22 +18.18% 150.28 +29.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 175.06 148.13 +18.18% 134.73 +29.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹195.26Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1246.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar