Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Page Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.93% YoY

Page Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.93% YoY

Livemint

Page Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.77% YoY & profit increased by 29.93% YoY

Page Industries Q2 Results Live

Page Industries Q2 Results Live : Page Industries announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 10.77% year-over-year and a significant profit increase of 29.93%. Despite a decline in revenue of 2.45% compared to the previous quarter, the company managed to boost its profit by 18.18%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a marginal rise of 1.99% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 0.72% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ongoing investments in operational efficiency.

Operating income for the quarter surged by 16.99% compared to the previous quarter and rose by 23.91% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 175.06, marking a remarkable increase of 29.93% year-on-year, which further strengthens the company's financial position.

In terms of stock performance, Page Industries has delivered a return of 4.4% over the past week, 31.16% over the last six months, and 17.01% year-to-date, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 50,263.93 Crore, with a 52-week high of 46,810.40 and a low of 33,070.05, indicating volatility in its stock price over the past year.

As of November 8, 2024, analysts' sentiments towards Page Industries vary, with 2 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, 7 a Sell, 6 a Hold, 3 a Buy, and 1 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism among market watchers.

Page Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1246.271277.52-2.45%1125.13+10.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total205.26201.26+1.99%203.78+0.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.6222.1+2.37%24.65-8.22%
Total Operating Expense987.431056.26-6.52%916.24+7.77%
Operating Income258.84221.25+16.99%208.9+23.91%
Net Income Before Taxes262.47222.46+17.98%199.38+31.65%
Net Income195.26165.22+18.18%150.28+29.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS175.06148.13+18.18%134.73+29.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹195.26Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1246.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.