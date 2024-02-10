Page Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.13% YoY

Page Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.4% & the profit increased by 23.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.21% and the profit increased by 1.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.34% q-o-q & decreased by 9.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.89% q-o-q & increased by 19.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹136.59 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 23.13% Y-o-Y.
Page Industries has delivered -0.74% return in the last 1 week, -8.32% return in the last 6 months, and -4.6% YTD return.
Currently, Page Industries has a market cap of ₹40980.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹43570 & ₹34952.65 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹100.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, & the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.
Page Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1228.77
|1125.13
|+9.21%
|1200.01
|+2.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|194.94
|203.78
|-4.34%
|214.82
|-9.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.61
|24.65
|-8.26%
|19.97
|+13.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|1021.72
|916.24
|+11.51%
|1027.22
|-0.53%
|Operating Income
|207.04
|208.9
|-0.89%
|172.79
|+19.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|202.08
|199.38
|+1.36%
|164.47
|+22.87%
|Net Income
|152.35
|150.28
|+1.38%
|123.73
|+23.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|136.59
|134.73
|+1.38%
|110.93
|+23.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹152.35Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1228.77Cr
