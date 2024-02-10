Hello User
Page Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.13% YoY

Page Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.13% YoY

Livemint

Page Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.4% YoY & profit increased by 23.13% YoY

Page Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Page Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.4% & the profit increased by 23.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.21% and the profit increased by 1.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.34% q-o-q & decreased by 9.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.89% q-o-q & increased by 19.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 136.59 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 23.13% Y-o-Y.

Page Industries has delivered -0.74% return in the last 1 week, -8.32% return in the last 6 months, and -4.6% YTD return.

Currently, Page Industries has a market cap of 40980.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 43570 & 34952.65 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 100.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, & the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Page Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1228.771125.13+9.21%1200.01+2.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total194.94203.78-4.34%214.82-9.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.6124.65-8.26%19.97+13.24%
Total Operating Expense1021.72916.24+11.51%1027.22-0.53%
Operating Income207.04208.9-0.89%172.79+19.83%
Net Income Before Taxes202.08199.38+1.36%164.47+22.87%
Net Income152.35150.28+1.38%123.73+23.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS136.59134.73+1.38%110.93+23.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹152.35Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1228.77Cr

