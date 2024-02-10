Page Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.13% YoY

Page Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.4% & the profit increased by 23.13% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.21% and the profit increased by 1.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.34% q-o-q & decreased by 9.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.89% q-o-q & increased by 19.83% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹136.59 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 23.13% Y-o-Y.

Page Industries has delivered -0.74% return in the last 1 week, -8.32% return in the last 6 months, and -4.6% YTD return.

Currently, Page Industries has a market cap of ₹40980.17 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹43570 & ₹34952.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹100.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, & the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Page Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1228.77 1125.13 +9.21% 1200.01 +2.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 194.94 203.78 -4.34% 214.82 -9.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.61 24.65 -8.26% 19.97 +13.24% Total Operating Expense 1021.72 916.24 +11.51% 1027.22 -0.53% Operating Income 207.04 208.9 -0.89% 172.79 +19.83% Net Income Before Taxes 202.08 199.38 +1.36% 164.47 +22.87% Net Income 152.35 150.28 +1.38% 123.73 +23.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 136.59 134.73 +1.38% 110.93 +23.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹152.35Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1228.77Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!