Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Page Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 38.1% YOY

Livemint

Page Industries Q4 Results Live : Page Industries declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.09% & the profit increased by 38.1% YoY.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19% and the profit decreased by 28.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.73% q-o-q & decreased by 12.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 30.14% q-o-q & increased by 27.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 97.01 for Q4 which increased by 38.11% Y-o-Y.

Page Industries has delivered -0.14% return in the last 1 week, -5.61% return in the last 6 months and -7.61% YTD return.

Currently, Page Industries has a market cap of 39686.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 42885 & 33070.05 respectively.

As of 24 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Page Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue995.351228.77-19%965.57+3.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total193.52194.94-0.73%220.33-12.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.5722.61-0.2%21.29+6.01%
Total Operating Expense850.721021.72-16.74%852.53-0.21%
Operating Income144.64207.04-30.14%113.04+27.96%
Net Income Before Taxes145.03202.08-28.23%106.53+36.13%
Net Income108.2152.35-28.98%78.35+38.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS97.01136.59-28.98%70.24+38.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹108.2Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹995.35Cr

