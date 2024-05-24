Page Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 38.1% YOY

Page Industries Q4 Results Live : Page Industries declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.09% & the profit increased by 38.1% YoY.
However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19% and the profit decreased by 28.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.73% q-o-q & decreased by 12.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 30.14% q-o-q & increased by 27.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹97.01 for Q4 which increased by 38.11% Y-o-Y.
Page Industries has delivered -0.14% return in the last 1 week, -5.61% return in the last 6 months and -7.61% YTD return.
Currently, Page Industries has a market cap of ₹39686.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹42885 & ₹33070.05 respectively.
As of 24 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Page Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|995.35
|1228.77
|-19%
|965.57
|+3.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|193.52
|194.94
|-0.73%
|220.33
|-12.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.57
|22.61
|-0.2%
|21.29
|+6.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|850.72
|1021.72
|-16.74%
|852.53
|-0.21%
|Operating Income
|144.64
|207.04
|-30.14%
|113.04
|+27.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|145.03
|202.08
|-28.23%
|106.53
|+36.13%
|Net Income
|108.2
|152.35
|-28.98%
|78.35
|+38.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|97.01
|136.59
|-28.98%
|70.24
|+38.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹108.2Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹995.35Cr
