Page Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 38.1% YOY

Page Industries Q4 Results Live : Page Industries declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.09% & the profit increased by 38.1% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19% and the profit decreased by 28.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.73% q-o-q & decreased by 12.17% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 30.14% q-o-q & increased by 27.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹97.01 for Q4 which increased by 38.11% Y-o-Y.

Page Industries has delivered -0.14% return in the last 1 week, -5.61% return in the last 6 months and -7.61% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Page Industries has a market cap of ₹39686.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹42885 & ₹33070.05 respectively.

As of 24 May, 2024, out of 20 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Page Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 995.35 1228.77 -19% 965.57 +3.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 193.52 194.94 -0.73% 220.33 -12.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.57 22.61 -0.2% 21.29 +6.01% Total Operating Expense 850.72 1021.72 -16.74% 852.53 -0.21% Operating Income 144.64 207.04 -30.14% 113.04 +27.96% Net Income Before Taxes 145.03 202.08 -28.23% 106.53 +36.13% Net Income 108.2 152.35 -28.98% 78.35 +38.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 97.01 136.59 -28.98% 70.24 +38.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹108.2Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹995.35Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!