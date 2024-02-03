Paisalo Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 102.44% YoY

Paisalo Digital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 49.23% & the profit increased by 102.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.29% and the profit increased by 18.89%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.47% q-o-q & increased by 45.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.81% q-o-q & increased by 104.81% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.45 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 70.41% Y-o-Y.

Paisalo Digital has delivered 20.89% return in the last 1 week, 83.89% return in the last 6 months, and 32.29% YTD return.

Currently, Paisalo Digital has a market cap of ₹5482.56 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹138.8 & ₹47.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Paisalo Digital Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 182.47 144.49 +26.29% 122.27 +49.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.19 11.68 +21.47% 9.78 +45.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.86 0.86 +0.12% 0.82 +4.71% Total Operating Expense 106.59 81.15 +31.35% 85.22 +25.07% Operating Income 75.89 63.34 +19.81% 37.05 +104.81% Net Income Before Taxes 76 63.54 +19.62% 37.05 +105.12% Net Income 56.46 47.49 +18.89% 27.89 +102.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.45 0.9 +60.29% 0.85 +70.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹56.46Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹182.47Cr

