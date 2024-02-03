Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Paisalo Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 102.44% YoY

Paisalo Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 102.44% YoY

Livemint

Paisalo Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 49.23% YoY & profit increased by 102.44% YoY

Paisalo Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live

Paisalo Digital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 49.23% & the profit increased by 102.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.29% and the profit increased by 18.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.47% q-o-q & increased by 45.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.81% q-o-q & increased by 104.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.45 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 70.41% Y-o-Y.

Paisalo Digital has delivered 20.89% return in the last 1 week, 83.89% return in the last 6 months, and 32.29% YTD return.

Currently, Paisalo Digital has a market cap of 5482.56 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 138.8 & 47.7 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Paisalo Digital Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue182.47144.49+26.29%122.27+49.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.1911.68+21.47%9.78+45.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.860.86+0.12%0.82+4.71%
Total Operating Expense106.5981.15+31.35%85.22+25.07%
Operating Income75.8963.34+19.81%37.05+104.81%
Net Income Before Taxes7663.54+19.62%37.05+105.12%
Net Income56.4647.49+18.89%27.89+102.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.450.9+60.29%0.85+70.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹56.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹182.47Cr

