Paisalo Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 102.44% YoY

Paisalo Digital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 49.23% & the profit increased by 102.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 26.29% and the profit increased by 18.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.47% q-o-q & increased by 45.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.81% q-o-q & increased by 104.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.45 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 70.41% Y-o-Y.
Paisalo Digital has delivered 20.89% return in the last 1 week, 83.89% return in the last 6 months, and 32.29% YTD return.
Currently, Paisalo Digital has a market cap of ₹5482.56 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹138.8 & ₹47.7 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Paisalo Digital Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|182.47
|144.49
|+26.29%
|122.27
|+49.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.19
|11.68
|+21.47%
|9.78
|+45.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.86
|0.86
|+0.12%
|0.82
|+4.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|106.59
|81.15
|+31.35%
|85.22
|+25.07%
|Operating Income
|75.89
|63.34
|+19.81%
|37.05
|+104.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|76
|63.54
|+19.62%
|37.05
|+105.12%
|Net Income
|56.46
|47.49
|+18.89%
|27.89
|+102.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.45
|0.9
|+60.29%
|0.85
|+70.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹56.46Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹182.47Cr
