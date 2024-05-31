Pakka Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.55% YOY

Pakka Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 14.87% YoY & profit decreased by 31.55% YoY

Pakka Q4 Results Live : Pakka announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 14.87% decrease in revenue and a 31.55% decline in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 4.79% drop in revenue and an 18.65% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant 22.12% decrease sequentially but surged by 83.78% year-over-year.

The operating income also took a hit, declining by 0.96% quarter-over-quarter and 13.71% year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.05, marking a 32.32% decrease year-over-year.

Pakka's stock performance indicates a -5.27% return in the last week, 3.17% return over the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 13.71%.

The market capitalization of Pakka currently stands at ₹974.7 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹399 and ₹117.4 respectively.

Pakka Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 94.58 99.34 -4.79% 111.1 -14.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.14 31 -22.12% 13.13 +83.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.64 3.53 +3.2% 3.23 +12.83% Total Operating Expense 79.95 84.57 -5.46% 94.15 -15.08% Operating Income 14.62 14.77 -0.96% 16.95 -13.71% Net Income Before Taxes 15.12 14.82 +2.02% 16.02 -5.62% Net Income 8.07 9.91 -18.65% 11.78 -31.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.05 2.54 -19.29% 3.03 -32.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.07Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹94.58Cr

