Pakka Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.55% YOY

Pakka Q4 Results Live : Pakka announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 14.87% decrease in revenue and a 31.55% decline in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 4.79% drop in revenue and an 18.65% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant 22.12% decrease sequentially but surged by 83.78% year-over-year.
The operating income also took a hit, declining by 0.96% quarter-over-quarter and 13.71% year-over-year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.05, marking a 32.32% decrease year-over-year.
Pakka's stock performance indicates a -5.27% return in the last week, 3.17% return over the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 13.71%.
The market capitalization of Pakka currently stands at ₹974.7 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹399 and ₹117.4 respectively.
Pakka Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|94.58
|99.34
|-4.79%
|111.1
|-14.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.14
|31
|-22.12%
|13.13
|+83.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.64
|3.53
|+3.2%
|3.23
|+12.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|79.95
|84.57
|-5.46%
|94.15
|-15.08%
|Operating Income
|14.62
|14.77
|-0.96%
|16.95
|-13.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.12
|14.82
|+2.02%
|16.02
|-5.62%
|Net Income
|8.07
|9.91
|-18.65%
|11.78
|-31.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.05
|2.54
|-19.29%
|3.03
|-32.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.07Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹94.58Cr
