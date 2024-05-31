Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pakka Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.55% YOY

Pakka Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.55% YOY

Livemint

Pakka Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 14.87% YoY & profit decreased by 31.55% YoY

Pakka Q4 Results Live

Pakka Q4 Results Live : Pakka announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 14.87% decrease in revenue and a 31.55% decline in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 4.79% drop in revenue and an 18.65% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant 22.12% decrease sequentially but surged by 83.78% year-over-year.

The operating income also took a hit, declining by 0.96% quarter-over-quarter and 13.71% year-over-year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.05, marking a 32.32% decrease year-over-year.

Pakka's stock performance indicates a -5.27% return in the last week, 3.17% return over the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 13.71%.

The market capitalization of Pakka currently stands at 974.7 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 399 and 117.4 respectively.

Pakka Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue94.5899.34-4.79%111.1-14.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.1431-22.12%13.13+83.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.643.53+3.2%3.23+12.83%
Total Operating Expense79.9584.57-5.46%94.15-15.08%
Operating Income14.6214.77-0.96%16.95-13.71%
Net Income Before Taxes15.1214.82+2.02%16.02-5.62%
Net Income8.079.91-18.65%11.78-31.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.052.54-19.29%3.03-32.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹94.58Cr

