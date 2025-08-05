Palantir Reports Revenue Up 48%, Cites ‘Astonishing’ AI Impact

(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. reported a 48% increase in revenue for the second quarter to more than $1 billion, citing the “astonishing impact” of artificial technology on its business.

Advertisement

The data software company also raised its revenue outlook for the full year to $4.14 billion to $4.15 billion, exceeding analysts’ prior expectation of $3.91 billion.

Denver-based Palantir has seen its stock price surge more than 500% over the past year — buoyed by high expectations from investors, growth in demand for AI tools and a deep reach into both the private and public sectors.

The company’s $1 billion revenue in the period ended June 30 exceeded analysts’ average estimate of $939 million. It said growth was particularly strong in the US, where sales jumped 68% to $733 million.

Palantir said adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were 16 cents, exceeding analyst expectations of 14 cents.

In a letter to shareholders, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp lingered on the company’s at-times tenuous relationship with Wall Street. “The skeptics are admittedly fewer now, having been defanged and bent into a kind of submission,” he wrote.

Advertisement

He also said that AI breakthroughs had helped fuel Palantir’s growth, pointing to the development of large language models and the chips required to power them. Going forward, Karp said that Palantir planned to be the “dominant software company of the future,” and added, “the market is now waking up to this reality.”

Palantir has long played a role as a key US government contractor, working with both the US military, those of allied countries like Ukraine, and partnering with new defense tech startups.

The company’s US government revenue climbed 53% in the quarter to hit $426 million. Meanwhile, its revenue from commercial contracts in the US climbed even quicker, rising 93% for the year to hit $306 million.

In his letter to shareholders Karp emphasized Palantir’s commitment to defense tech, writing that the US is “the most consequential country in the West,” and adding, “it must be protected.”

Advertisement

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com