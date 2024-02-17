Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Palash Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 59.21% YOY

Palash Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 59.21% YOY

Livemint

Palash Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 31.11% YoY & loss decreased by 59.21% YoY

Palash Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live

Palash Securities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.11% & the loss decreased by 59.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.82% and the loss increased by 1002.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.83% q-o-q & decreased by 33.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 32.84% q-o-q & increased by 36.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.31 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.26% Y-o-Y.

Palash Securities has delivered -0.49% return in the last 1 week, 17.97% return in last 6 months and 3.84% YTD return.

Currently the Palash Securities has a market cap of 121.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 165.6 & 86.25 respectively.

Palash Securities Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.449.26-8.82%12.26-31.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.216.12-14.83%7.87-33.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.180.18-2.07%0.2-8.78%
Total Operating Expense11.5713.92-16.86%17.2-32.71%
Operating Income-3.13-4.66+32.84%-4.94+36.67%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.37-0.05-6652.51%-5.65+40.4%
Net Income-2.310.26-1002.54%-5.67+59.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.310.26-988.46%-5.67+59.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.44Cr

