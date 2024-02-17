Palash Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 59.21% YOY

Palash Securities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.11% & the loss decreased by 59.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.82% and the loss increased by 1002.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.83% q-o-q & decreased by 33.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 32.84% q-o-q & increased by 36.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.31 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.26% Y-o-Y.
Palash Securities has delivered -0.49% return in the last 1 week, 17.97% return in last 6 months and 3.84% YTD return.
Currently the Palash Securities has a market cap of ₹121.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹165.6 & ₹86.25 respectively.
Palash Securities Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.44
|9.26
|-8.82%
|12.26
|-31.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.21
|6.12
|-14.83%
|7.87
|-33.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.18
|0.18
|-2.07%
|0.2
|-8.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.57
|13.92
|-16.86%
|17.2
|-32.71%
|Operating Income
|-3.13
|-4.66
|+32.84%
|-4.94
|+36.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.37
|-0.05
|-6652.51%
|-5.65
|+40.4%
|Net Income
|-2.31
|0.26
|-1002.54%
|-5.67
|+59.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.31
|0.26
|-988.46%
|-5.67
|+59.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹8.44Cr
