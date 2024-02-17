Palash Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 59.21% YOY

Palash Securities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 31.11% & the loss decreased by 59.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.82% and the loss increased by 1002.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.83% q-o-q & decreased by 33.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 32.84% q-o-q & increased by 36.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-2.31 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.26% Y-o-Y.

Palash Securities has delivered -0.49% return in the last 1 week, 17.97% return in last 6 months and 3.84% YTD return.

Currently the Palash Securities has a market cap of ₹121.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹165.6 & ₹86.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Palash Securities Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.44 9.26 -8.82% 12.26 -31.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.21 6.12 -14.83% 7.87 -33.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.18 0.18 -2.07% 0.2 -8.78% Total Operating Expense 11.57 13.92 -16.86% 17.2 -32.71% Operating Income -3.13 -4.66 +32.84% -4.94 +36.67% Net Income Before Taxes -3.37 -0.05 -6652.51% -5.65 +40.4% Net Income -2.31 0.26 -1002.54% -5.67 +59.21% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.31 0.26 -988.46% -5.67 +59.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹8.44Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!