Palred Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 28.19% YOY, loss at ₹1.63 crore and revenue at ₹20.33 crore

Palred Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Palred Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 7.45% & the loss decreased by 28.19% YoY. Loss at ₹1.63 crore and revenue at ₹20.33 crore.
However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.72% and the loss increased by 91.76%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% q-o-q & decreased by 24.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 152.63% q-o-q & increased by 26.72% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-1.34 for Q3, which increased by 27.96% Y-o-Y.
In terms of stock performance, Palred Technologies has delivered -7.5% return in the last 1 week, -29.21% return in the last 6 months and -18.92% YTD return.
Currently, Palred Technologies has a market cap of ₹80.12 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹186.35 and a low of ₹64.28.
Palred Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20.33
|28.52
|-28.72%
|18.92
|+7.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.27
|2.22
|+2.25%
|3.02
|-24.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.33
|0.27
|+22.22%
|0.45
|-26.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.25
|29.27
|-23.98%
|21.55
|+3.25%
|Operating Income
|-1.92
|-0.76
|-152.63%
|-2.62
|+26.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.25
|-1.31
|-71.76%
|-3.12
|+27.88%
|Net Income
|-1.63
|-0.85
|-91.76%
|-2.27
|+28.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.34
|-0.69
|-94.2%
|-1.86
|+27.96%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-1.63Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹20.33Cr