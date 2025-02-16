Palred Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 28.19% YOY, loss at ₹1.63 crore and revenue at ₹20.33 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Palred Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Palred Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 7.45% & the loss decreased by 28.19% YoY. Loss at 1.63 crore and revenue at 20.33 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.72% and the loss increased by 91.76%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% q-o-q & decreased by 24.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 152.63% q-o-q & increased by 26.72% Y-o-Y. The EPS is -1.34 for Q3, which increased by 27.96% Y-o-Y.

In terms of stock performance, Palred Technologies has delivered -7.5% return in the last 1 week, -29.21% return in the last 6 months and -18.92% YTD return.

Currently, Palred Technologies has a market cap of 80.12 Cr with a 52-week high of 186.35 and a low of 64.28.

Palred Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20.3328.52-28.72%18.92+7.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.272.22+2.25%3.02-24.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.330.27+22.22%0.45-26.67%
Total Operating Expense22.2529.27-23.98%21.55+3.25%
Operating Income-1.92-0.76-152.63%-2.62+26.72%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.25-1.31-71.76%-3.12+27.88%
Net Income-1.63-0.85-91.76%-2.27+28.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.34-0.69-94.2%-1.86+27.96%
