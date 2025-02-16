Palred Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: loss falls by 28.19% YOY, loss at ₹1.63 crore and revenue at ₹20.33 crore

Palred Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Palred Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 7.45% & the loss decreased by 28.19% YoY. Loss at ₹1.63 crore and revenue at ₹20.33 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 28.72% and the loss increased by 91.76%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% q-o-q & decreased by 24.83% Y-o-Y.

Palred Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 152.63% q-o-q & increased by 26.72% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹-1.34 for Q3, which increased by 27.96% Y-o-Y.

In terms of stock performance, Palred Technologies has delivered -7.5% return in the last 1 week, -29.21% return in the last 6 months and -18.92% YTD return.

Currently, Palred Technologies has a market cap of ₹80.12 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹186.35 and a low of ₹64.28.

Palred Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20.33 28.52 -28.72% 18.92 +7.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.27 2.22 +2.25% 3.02 -24.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.33 0.27 +22.22% 0.45 -26.67% Total Operating Expense 22.25 29.27 -23.98% 21.55 +3.25% Operating Income -1.92 -0.76 -152.63% -2.62 +26.72% Net Income Before Taxes -2.25 -1.31 -71.76% -3.12 +27.88% Net Income -1.63 -0.85 -91.76% -2.27 +28.19% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.34 -0.69 -94.2% -1.86 +27.96%

