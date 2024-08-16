Panacea Biotec Q1 results : loss at ₹15.8Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.43% YoY

Panacea Biotec Q1 Results Live : Panacea Biotec Q1 Results Live: Panacea Biotec declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.43% and the loss came at ₹15.8Cr. This is a stark contrast to the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had declared a profit of ₹10.98Cr. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.2%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 2.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but saw an increase of 4.25% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates some cost control measures on a short-term basis, but an overall increase in these expenses compared to last year.

Operating income saw a significant downturn, dropping by 64.99% q-o-q and decreasing by 351.32% Y-o-Y. This substantial decline in operating income is a major factor contributing to the overall financial performance of the company for this quarter.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 came in at ₹-2.88, a decrease of 150.72% Y-o-Y. This negative EPS further underscores the challenging financial situation Panacea Biotec is currently facing.

Despite the quarterly losses, Panacea Biotec has delivered a return of 21.98% in the last week and 10.65% over the last 6 months. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -2.13%, reflecting a volatile performance over the current year.

As of now, Panacea Biotec has a market capitalization of ₹1006.47 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹202.5, while the 52-week low is ₹112.35, indicating significant fluctuations in the stock price over the past year.

Panacea Biotec Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 115.72 136.46 -15.2% 129.19 -10.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.5 38.43 -2.42% 35.97 +4.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.73 8.81 -0.91% 9.48 -7.91% Total Operating Expense 135.7 148.57 -8.66% 121.24 +11.93% Operating Income -19.98 -12.11 -64.99% 7.95 -351.32% Net Income Before Taxes -17.05 -2.12 -704.25% 13.03 -230.85% Net Income -15.8 -1.43 -1004.9% 10.98 -243.9% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.88 -0.52 -458.03% -1.15 -150.72%