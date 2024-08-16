Panacea Biotec Q1 results : loss at ₹15.8Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.43% YoY

Panacea Biotec Q1 Results Live : Panacea Biotec Q1 Results Live: Panacea Biotec declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.43% and the loss came at ₹15.8Cr. This is a stark contrast to the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had declared a profit of ₹10.98Cr. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.2%.
The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 2.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but saw an increase of 4.25% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates some cost control measures on a short-term basis, but an overall increase in these expenses compared to last year.
Operating income saw a significant downturn, dropping by 64.99% q-o-q and decreasing by 351.32% Y-o-Y. This substantial decline in operating income is a major factor contributing to the overall financial performance of the company for this quarter.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 came in at ₹-2.88, a decrease of 150.72% Y-o-Y. This negative EPS further underscores the challenging financial situation Panacea Biotec is currently facing.
Despite the quarterly losses, Panacea Biotec has delivered a return of 21.98% in the last week and 10.65% over the last 6 months. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -2.13%, reflecting a volatile performance over the current year.
As of now, Panacea Biotec has a market capitalization of ₹1006.47 Cr. The company's 52-week high is ₹202.5, while the 52-week low is ₹112.35, indicating significant fluctuations in the stock price over the past year.
Panacea Biotec Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|115.72
|136.46
|-15.2%
|129.19
|-10.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.5
|38.43
|-2.42%
|35.97
|+4.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.73
|8.81
|-0.91%
|9.48
|-7.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|135.7
|148.57
|-8.66%
|121.24
|+11.93%
|Operating Income
|-19.98
|-12.11
|-64.99%
|7.95
|-351.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-17.05
|-2.12
|-704.25%
|13.03
|-230.85%
|Net Income
|-15.8
|-1.43
|-1004.9%
|10.98
|-243.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.88
|-0.52
|-458.03%
|-1.15
|-150.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-15.8Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹115.72Cr
