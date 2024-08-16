Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Panacea Biotec Q1 results : loss at 15.8Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.43% YoY

Panacea Biotec Q1 results : loss at ₹15.8Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.43% YoY

Livemint

Panacea Biotec Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 10.43% YoY & loss at 15.8Cr

Panacea Biotec Q1 Results Live

Panacea Biotec Q1 Results Live : Panacea Biotec Q1 Results Live: Panacea Biotec declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.43% and the loss came at 15.8Cr. This is a stark contrast to the same period in the previous fiscal year when the company had declared a profit of 10.98Cr. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.2%.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 2.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but saw an increase of 4.25% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates some cost control measures on a short-term basis, but an overall increase in these expenses compared to last year.

Operating income saw a significant downturn, dropping by 64.99% q-o-q and decreasing by 351.32% Y-o-Y. This substantial decline in operating income is a major factor contributing to the overall financial performance of the company for this quarter.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 came in at -2.88, a decrease of 150.72% Y-o-Y. This negative EPS further underscores the challenging financial situation Panacea Biotec is currently facing.

Despite the quarterly losses, Panacea Biotec has delivered a return of 21.98% in the last week and 10.65% over the last 6 months. However, the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -2.13%, reflecting a volatile performance over the current year.

As of now, Panacea Biotec has a market capitalization of 1006.47 Cr. The company's 52-week high is 202.5, while the 52-week low is 112.35, indicating significant fluctuations in the stock price over the past year.

Panacea Biotec Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue115.72136.46-15.2%129.19-10.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.538.43-2.42%35.97+4.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.738.81-0.91%9.48-7.91%
Total Operating Expense135.7148.57-8.66%121.24+11.93%
Operating Income-19.98-12.11-64.99%7.95-351.32%
Net Income Before Taxes-17.05-2.12-704.25%13.03-230.85%
Net Income-15.8-1.43-1004.9%10.98-243.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.88-0.52-458.03%-1.15-150.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-15.8Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹115.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

