Panacea Biotec Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 2.2Cr, Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY

Panacea Biotec declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.64% & the loss came at ₹2.2cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Panacea Biotec had declared a profit of ₹19.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.23%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.35% q-o-q & increased by 17.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 35.84% q-o-q & decreased by 118.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.67 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 415.29% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Panacea Biotec has delivered -7.59% return in the last 1 week, 14.27% return in the last 6 months, and -11.55% YTD return.

Currently, Panacea Biotec has a market cap of ₹909.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹202.5 & ₹107 respectively.

Panacea Biotec Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 150.5 143.02 +5.23% 115.2 +30.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.65 37.52 +0.35% 32.02 +17.58% Total Operating Expense 156.98 153.12 +2.52% 79.52 +97.41% Operating Income -6.48 -10.1 +35.84% 35.68 -118.16% Net Income Before Taxes -1.65 -7.78 +78.79% 22.44 -107.35% Net Income -2.2 -8.29 +73.46% 19.36 -111.36% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.67 -1.64 +58.99% 0.21 -415.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹150.5Cr

