Panacea Biotec Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 2.2Cr, Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY

Panacea Biotec declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.64% & the loss came at ₹2.2cr.
It is noteworthy that Panacea Biotec had declared a profit of ₹19.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.35% q-o-q & increased by 17.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 35.84% q-o-q & decreased by 118.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.67 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 415.29% Y-o-Y.
Panacea Biotec has delivered -7.59% return in the last 1 week, 14.27% return in the last 6 months, and -11.55% YTD return.
Currently, Panacea Biotec has a market cap of ₹909.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹202.5 & ₹107 respectively.
Panacea Biotec Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|150.5
|143.02
|+5.23%
|115.2
|+30.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.65
|37.52
|+0.35%
|32.02
|+17.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|156.98
|153.12
|+2.52%
|79.52
|+97.41%
|Operating Income
|-6.48
|-10.1
|+35.84%
|35.68
|-118.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.65
|-7.78
|+78.79%
|22.44
|-107.35%
|Net Income
|-2.2
|-8.29
|+73.46%
|19.36
|-111.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.67
|-1.64
|+58.99%
|0.21
|-415.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹150.5Cr
