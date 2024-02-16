Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Panacea Biotec Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 2.2Cr, Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY

Panacea Biotec Q3 FY24 results: Loss at 2.2Cr, Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY

Livemint

Panacea Biotec Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 30.64% YoY & loss at 2.2Cr

Panacea Biotec Q3 FY24 Results Live

Panacea Biotec declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.64% & the loss came at 2.2cr.

It is noteworthy that Panacea Biotec had declared a profit of 19.36cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.35% q-o-q & increased by 17.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 35.84% q-o-q & decreased by 118.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.67 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 415.29% Y-o-Y.

Panacea Biotec has delivered -7.59% return in the last 1 week, 14.27% return in the last 6 months, and -11.55% YTD return.

Currently, Panacea Biotec has a market cap of 909.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 202.5 & 107 respectively.

Panacea Biotec Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue150.5143.02+5.23%115.2+30.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.6537.52+0.35%32.02+17.58%
Total Operating Expense156.98153.12+2.52%79.52+97.41%
Operating Income-6.48-10.1+35.84%35.68-118.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.65-7.78+78.79%22.44-107.35%
Net Income-2.2-8.29+73.46%19.36-111.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.67-1.64+58.99%0.21-415.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹150.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.