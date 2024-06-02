Panacea Biotec Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 88.47% YOY

Panacea Biotec Q4 Results Live : Panacea Biotec declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 5.84% and the loss decreasing by 88.47% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.33% while the loss decreased by 35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.07% q-o-q and increased by 25.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 86.88% q-o-q but increased by 45.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹-0.52, showing an increase of 86.92% Y-o-Y.
Panacea Biotec has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, -15.29% return in the last 6 months, and -20.99% YTD return.
Currently, Panacea Biotec has a market cap of ₹812.49 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹202.5 & ₹117 respectively.
Panacea Biotec Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|136.46
|150.5
|-9.33%
|128.93
|+5.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.43
|37.65
|+2.07%
|30.55
|+25.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.81
|9.11
|-3.29%
|35.73
|-75.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|148.57
|156.98
|-5.36%
|150.95
|-1.57%
|Operating Income
|-12.11
|-6.48
|-86.88%
|-22.02
|+45.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.12
|-1.65
|-28.48%
|18.21
|-111.64%
|Net Income
|-1.43
|-2.2
|+35%
|-12.41
|+88.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.52
|-0.67
|+23.36%
|-3.95
|+86.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.43Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹136.46Cr
