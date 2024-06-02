Hello User
Next Story
Panacea Biotec Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 88.47% YOY

Panacea Biotec Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 88.47% YOY

Livemint

Panacea Biotec Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.84% YoY & loss decreased by 88.47% YoY

Panacea Biotec Q4 Results Live

Panacea Biotec Q4 Results Live : Panacea Biotec declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 5.84% and the loss decreasing by 88.47% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.33% while the loss decreased by 35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.07% q-o-q and increased by 25.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 86.88% q-o-q but increased by 45.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is -0.52, showing an increase of 86.92% Y-o-Y.

Panacea Biotec has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, -15.29% return in the last 6 months, and -20.99% YTD return.

Currently, Panacea Biotec has a market cap of 812.49 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 202.5 & 117 respectively.

Panacea Biotec Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue136.46150.5-9.33%128.93+5.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.4337.65+2.07%30.55+25.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.819.11-3.29%35.73-75.34%
Total Operating Expense148.57156.98-5.36%150.95-1.57%
Operating Income-12.11-6.48-86.88%-22.02+45.01%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.12-1.65-28.48%18.21-111.64%
Net Income-1.43-2.2+35%-12.41+88.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.52-0.67+23.36%-3.95+86.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.43Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹136.46Cr

