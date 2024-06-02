Panacea Biotec Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 88.47% YOY

Panacea Biotec Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.84% YoY & loss decreased by 88.47% YoY

Panacea Biotec Q4 Results Live : Panacea Biotec declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 5.84% and the loss decreasing by 88.47% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.33% while the loss decreased by 35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.07% q-o-q and increased by 25.78% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 86.88% q-o-q but increased by 45.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹-0.52, showing an increase of 86.92% Y-o-Y.

Panacea Biotec has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, -15.29% return in the last 6 months, and -20.99% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Panacea Biotec has a market cap of ₹812.49 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹202.5 & ₹117 respectively.

Panacea Biotec Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 136.46 150.5 -9.33% 128.93 +5.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.43 37.65 +2.07% 30.55 +25.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.81 9.11 -3.29% 35.73 -75.34% Total Operating Expense 148.57 156.98 -5.36% 150.95 -1.57% Operating Income -12.11 -6.48 -86.88% -22.02 +45.01% Net Income Before Taxes -2.12 -1.65 -28.48% 18.21 -111.64% Net Income -1.43 -2.2 +35% -12.41 +88.47% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.52 -0.67 +23.36% -3.95 +86.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.43Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹136.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!