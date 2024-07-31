Panama Petrochem Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.33% YOY

Panama Petrochem Q1 Results Live : Panama Petrochem declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 26.67% & the profit increased by 9.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.47% and the profit decreased by 17.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.93% q-o-q & increased by 2.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.1% q-o-q & increased by 12.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.29 for Q1 which increased by 9.22% Y-o-Y.
Panama Petrochem has delivered 4.53% return in the last 1 week, 29.54% return in last 6 months and 30.75% YTD return.
Currently the Panama Petrochem has a market cap of ₹2625.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹452.5 & ₹284.2 respectively.
Panama Petrochem Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|670.78
|740.97
|-9.47%
|529.53
|+26.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.51
|3.41
|+2.93%
|3.42
|+2.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.74
|2.62
|+4.58%
|2.42
|+13.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|607.71
|666.68
|-8.85%
|473.43
|+28.36%
|Operating Income
|63.07
|74.29
|-15.1%
|56.1
|+12.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|61.43
|73.74
|-16.69%
|56.85
|+8.06%
|Net Income
|50.17
|60.98
|-17.73%
|45.89
|+9.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.29
|10.08
|-17.76%
|7.59
|+9.22%
