Panama Petrochem Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.33% YOY

Panama Petrochem Q1 Results Live : Panama Petrochem declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 26.67% & the profit increased by 9.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.47% and the profit decreased by 17.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.93% q-o-q & increased by 2.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.1% q-o-q & increased by 12.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.29 for Q1 which increased by 9.22% Y-o-Y.

Panama Petrochem has delivered 4.53% return in the last 1 week, 29.54% return in last 6 months and 30.75% YTD return.

Currently the Panama Petrochem has a market cap of ₹2625.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹452.5 & ₹284.2 respectively.

Panama Petrochem Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 670.78 740.97 -9.47% 529.53 +26.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.51 3.41 +2.93% 3.42 +2.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.74 2.62 +4.58% 2.42 +13.22% Total Operating Expense 607.71 666.68 -8.85% 473.43 +28.36% Operating Income 63.07 74.29 -15.1% 56.1 +12.42% Net Income Before Taxes 61.43 73.74 -16.69% 56.85 +8.06% Net Income 50.17 60.98 -17.73% 45.89 +9.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.29 10.08 -17.76% 7.59 +9.22%