Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Panama Petrochem Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.33% YOY

Panama Petrochem Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.33% YOY

Livemint

Panama Petrochem Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 26.67% YoY & profit increased by 9.33% YoY

Panama Petrochem Q1 Results Live

Panama Petrochem Q1 Results Live : Panama Petrochem declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 26.67% & the profit increased by 9.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 9.47% and the profit decreased by 17.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.93% q-o-q & increased by 2.63% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was down by 15.1% q-o-q & increased by 12.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.29 for Q1 which increased by 9.22% Y-o-Y.

Panama Petrochem has delivered 4.53% return in the last 1 week, 29.54% return in last 6 months and 30.75% YTD return.

Currently the Panama Petrochem has a market cap of 2625.12 Cr and 52wk high/low of 452.5 & 284.2 respectively.

Panama Petrochem Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue670.78740.97-9.47%529.53+26.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.513.41+2.93%3.42+2.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.742.62+4.58%2.42+13.22%
Total Operating Expense607.71666.68-8.85%473.43+28.36%
Operating Income63.0774.29-15.1%56.1+12.42%
Net Income Before Taxes61.4373.74-16.69%56.85+8.06%
Net Income50.1760.98-17.73%45.89+9.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.2910.08-17.76%7.59+9.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹50.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹670.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.