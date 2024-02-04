Panama Petrochem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.53% YoY

Panama Petrochem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.63% & the profit decreased by 17.53% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.89% and the profit decreased by 11.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.94% q-o-q & decreased by 1.38% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 10.02% q-o-q & decreased by 20.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.84 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 17.49% Y-o-Y.

Panama Petrochem has delivered 14.56% return in the last 1 week, 23.58% return in the last 6 months, and 9.02% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Panama Petrochem has a market cap of ₹2188.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹370.95 & ₹268 respectively. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Panama Petrochem Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 511.83 574.41 -10.89% 572.69 -10.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.28 3.51 +21.94% 4.34 -1.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.4 2.39 +0.42% 2.43 -1.23% Total Operating Expense 458.39 515.02 -11% 505.49 -9.32% Operating Income 53.44 59.39 -10.02% 67.2 -20.48% Net Income Before Taxes 51.82 58.36 -11.21% 63.78 -18.75% Net Income 41.36 46.92 -11.85% 50.15 -17.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.84 7.75 -11.74% 8.29 -17.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹41.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹511.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!