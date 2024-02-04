Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Panama Petrochem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.53% YoY

Panama Petrochem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.53% YoY

Livemint

Panama Petrochem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 10.63% YoY & profit decreased by 17.53% YoY

Panama Petrochem Q3 FY24 Results Live

Panama Petrochem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.63% & the profit decreased by 17.53% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.89% and the profit decreased by 11.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.94% q-o-q & decreased by 1.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.02% q-o-q & decreased by 20.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.84 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 17.49% Y-o-Y.

Panama Petrochem has delivered 14.56% return in the last 1 week, 23.58% return in the last 6 months, and 9.02% YTD return.

Currently, Panama Petrochem has a market cap of 2188.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 370.95 & 268 respectively.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Panama Petrochem Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue511.83574.41-10.89%572.69-10.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.283.51+21.94%4.34-1.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.42.39+0.42%2.43-1.23%
Total Operating Expense458.39515.02-11%505.49-9.32%
Operating Income53.4459.39-10.02%67.2-20.48%
Net Income Before Taxes51.8258.36-11.21%63.78-18.75%
Net Income41.3646.92-11.85%50.15-17.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.847.75-11.74%8.29-17.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹41.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹511.83Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.