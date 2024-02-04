Panama Petrochem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.53% YoY

Panama Petrochem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.63% & the profit decreased by 17.53% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.89% and the profit decreased by 11.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.94% q-o-q & decreased by 1.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.02% q-o-q & decreased by 20.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.84 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 17.49% Y-o-Y.
Panama Petrochem has delivered 14.56% return in the last 1 week, 23.58% return in the last 6 months, and 9.02% YTD return.
Currently, Panama Petrochem has a market cap of ₹2188.96 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹370.95 & ₹268 respectively.
Panama Petrochem Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|511.83
|574.41
|-10.89%
|572.69
|-10.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.28
|3.51
|+21.94%
|4.34
|-1.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.4
|2.39
|+0.42%
|2.43
|-1.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|458.39
|515.02
|-11%
|505.49
|-9.32%
|Operating Income
|53.44
|59.39
|-10.02%
|67.2
|-20.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|51.82
|58.36
|-11.21%
|63.78
|-18.75%
|Net Income
|41.36
|46.92
|-11.85%
|50.15
|-17.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.84
|7.75
|-11.74%
|8.29
|-17.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹41.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹511.83Cr
