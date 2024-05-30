Panama Petrochem Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.02% YOY

Panama Petrochem Q4 Results Live : Panama Petrochem declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 45.17% & the profit increased by 20.02% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 44.77% and the profit increased by 47.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.33% q-o-q & decreased by 2.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 39.02% q-o-q & increased by 21.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.08 for Q4 which increased by 19.98% Y-o-Y.
Panama Petrochem has delivered 8.99% return in the last 1 week, 21.6% return in last 6 months and 14.15% YTD return.
Currently the Panama Petrochem has a market cap of ₹2291.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹399 & ₹276 respectively.
Panama Petrochem Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|740.97
|511.83
|+44.77%
|510.4
|+45.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.41
|4.28
|-20.33%
|3.48
|-2.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.62
|2.4
|+9.17%
|2.33
|+12.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|666.68
|458.39
|+45.44%
|449.47
|+48.33%
|Operating Income
|74.29
|53.44
|+39.02%
|60.93
|+21.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|73.74
|51.82
|+42.3%
|62.57
|+17.85%
|Net Income
|60.98
|41.36
|+47.44%
|50.81
|+20.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.08
|6.84
|+47.37%
|8.4
|+19.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹60.98Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹740.97Cr
