Panama Petrochem Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.02% YOY

Panama Petrochem Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 45.17% YoY & profit increased by 20.02% YoY

Panama Petrochem Q4 Results Live : Panama Petrochem declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 45.17% & the profit increased by 20.02% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 44.77% and the profit increased by 47.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.33% q-o-q & decreased by 2.01% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 39.02% q-o-q & increased by 21.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.08 for Q4 which increased by 19.98% Y-o-Y.

Panama Petrochem has delivered 8.99% return in the last 1 week, 21.6% return in last 6 months and 14.15% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Panama Petrochem has a market cap of ₹2291.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹399 & ₹276 respectively.

Panama Petrochem Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 740.97 511.83 +44.77% 510.4 +45.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.41 4.28 -20.33% 3.48 -2.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.62 2.4 +9.17% 2.33 +12.45% Total Operating Expense 666.68 458.39 +45.44% 449.47 +48.33% Operating Income 74.29 53.44 +39.02% 60.93 +21.93% Net Income Before Taxes 73.74 51.82 +42.3% 62.57 +17.85% Net Income 60.98 41.36 +47.44% 50.81 +20.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.08 6.84 +47.37% 8.4 +19.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹60.98Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹740.97Cr

