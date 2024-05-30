Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Panama Petrochem Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.02% YOY

Panama Petrochem Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 20.02% YOY

Livemint

Panama Petrochem Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 45.17% YoY & profit increased by 20.02% YoY

Panama Petrochem Q4 Results Live

Panama Petrochem Q4 Results Live : Panama Petrochem declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 45.17% & the profit increased by 20.02% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 44.77% and the profit increased by 47.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.33% q-o-q & decreased by 2.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 39.02% q-o-q & increased by 21.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.08 for Q4 which increased by 19.98% Y-o-Y.

Panama Petrochem has delivered 8.99% return in the last 1 week, 21.6% return in last 6 months and 14.15% YTD return.

Currently the Panama Petrochem has a market cap of 2291.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 399 & 276 respectively.

Panama Petrochem Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue740.97511.83+44.77%510.4+45.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.414.28-20.33%3.48-2.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.622.4+9.17%2.33+12.45%
Total Operating Expense666.68458.39+45.44%449.47+48.33%
Operating Income74.2953.44+39.02%60.93+21.93%
Net Income Before Taxes73.7451.82+42.3%62.57+17.85%
Net Income60.9841.36+47.44%50.81+20.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.086.84+47.37%8.4+19.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹60.98Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹740.97Cr

